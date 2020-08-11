Tangara cluster grows, 22 new NSW cases

NSW health authorities are working to trace the source of a 17-strong coronavirus cluster associated with an independent Catholic school in northwest Sydney.

At least six new COVID-19 cases were linked on Tuesday to Tangara School for Girls in Cherrybrook, following the previous identification of 11 cases.

The Opus Dei-associated school has closed its secondary campus until August 24 and its junior campus until at least Wednesday after its first COVID-19 case last week.

NSW Health on Monday said the source of the Tangara outbreak remained unclear, and all secondary students and staff were in self-isolation and being tested.

NSW recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday – four of whom are in hotel quarantine, another two are from Victoria and eight are from the Tangara cluster. Two of those eight Tangara cases had been identified on Monday.

The 22 cases came from more than 13,000 tests.

In Pennant Hills, St Agatha’s Catholic Church is undergoing deep cleaning after a parishioner who visited last Wednesday and Thursday tested positive to the virus, as is PharmaSave Pharmacy in Cherrybrook after an infected employee worked on Thursday.

In western Sydney, Bonnyrigg Heights Public School reopened on Tuesday after being closed for cleaning on Monday after a primary school student tested positive, but Kids’ Early Learning Quakers Hill remains closed after children were exposed to the virus.

A second student at Our Lady of Mercy College in Parramatta has also been diagnosed with COVID-19, and the school campus is closed.

Batemans Bay High School and Batemans Bay Public School on the NSW south coast are both closed on Tuesday after one student at each school tested positive for the virus.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant has urged people to avoid large gatherings and on Monday admitted older school students are more likely to transmit the virus.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday reiterated the state remains on high alert against the spread of the virus, following a serious outbreak in Victoria.

“We are in a pandemic – every organisation, every entity needs to abide by the COVID-safe plans,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Tuesday.