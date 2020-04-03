Tap and pay limit doubled to $200

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The contactless card PIN limit has been doubled to $200 for an initial three-month period. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

financial and business service

Tap and pay limit doubled to $200

By Gus McCubbing

April 3, 2020

2020-04-03 15:48:01

Australians will from next week be able to tap and pay for things up to $200 without using their PIN, following a change designed bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus. 

The Australian Payments Network on Friday announced the $100 contactless card PIN limit would be doubled for a three-month period, and could be extended if necessary. 

This move, the self-regulatory body for the payments industry said, would reduce the need for physical contact with the payment terminal.

AusPayNet chief executive Andy White said the new limit would be progressively introduced across certain cards and at certain retailers, with major supermarkets expected to be among the first. 

The Assistant Minister for Financial Services Jane Hume, and the Shadow Assistant Treasurer, Stephen Jones, both welcomed the change.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL officials ready for big call on season

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan and the game's administrators face a series of big decisions in the coming weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Australian rules football

Burke's AFLW plea to administrators

Western Bulldogs AFLW coach Nathan Burke has pleaded with the AFL to make sure the national women's competition thrives beyond the coronavirus crisis.

Summer Olympics

AOC's Coates takes $120,000 pay cut

Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates is taking a 20 per cent pay cut but will still be paid more than $475,000 by the Olympic organisation.

cricket

Cummins, Aussies in IPL holding pattern

Australia spearhead Pat Cummins doesn't expect to be playing cricket for a while but is hopeful a delayed Indian Premier League season will take place in 2020.

rugby league

'No bad ideas' for NRL's Apollo Project

The NRL's Apollo Project will work for the next two months to explore ways of getting the season up and running as soon as possible.

news

virus diseases

Virus cases nearly half of expectations

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australians' response to social distancing measures has cut the number of predicted cases in the country by 5000.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL officials ready for big call on season

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan and the game's administrators face a series of big decisions in the coming weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

world

disease

Aust tourists set to leave horror cruise

Australians on the Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise liners will soon be on an evacuation flight, after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis allowed the ships to dock.