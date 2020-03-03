Taranto sidelined in GWS AFL injury blow

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
GWS' Tim Taranto (l) has a shoulder injury and will be out for the first half of the AFL season. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Taranto sidelined in GWS AFL injury blow

By Shayne Hope

March 3, 2020

2020-03-03 10:50:50

GWS have suffered a major blow with midfielder Tim Taranto to miss the first half of the AFL season with a shoulder injury.

The Giants’ reigning best-and-fairest winner will undergo reconstructive surgery this week after dislocating his right shoulder during last Saturday’s pre-season fixture against Sydney.

Taranto, 22, has not missed a game over the past two seasons and was coming off a career-best year in 2019.

“This is no doubt disappointing individually for Tim, particularly after the stellar season he had last year,” GWS football manager Jason McCartney said.

“We could have gone a non-surgical route but considering he hasn’t had any history of shoulder injuries and his young age, it was decided that surgery was the best option to ensure a full recovery.

“Tim will apply himself to his rehab as diligently as he does his football and we expect to see him back on the field in the latter half of the season.

“While disappointing for Tim, it does provide an opportunity to our young midfield group that are coming through and hungry to show what they can do at AFL level.”

All going well, Taranto could return in time to play a role in the Giants’ bid for a maiden premiership in the back half of 2020.

GWS take on last year’s grand-final opponents Richmond in their final preseason hit-out in Wagga Wagga on Sunday before kicking off the regular season at home against Geelong on March 21.

Latest sport

cricket

Perry ruled out for rest of T20 World Cup

Australian star Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury.

Australian rules football

Taranto sidelined in GWS AFL injury blow

A shoulder injury will keep GWS midfielder Tim Taranto on the sidelines for the first half of the 2020 AFL season.

cricket

Carey eager to link up with Ponting in IPL

Australia's white-ball vice-captain Alex Carey is excited for his first taste of Indian Premier League action when he links up with the Delhi Capitals.

cricket

Perry hurt as Aust reach T20 World Cup SF

Superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry has injured her right hamstring as Australia reach the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a four-run win against New Zealand.

cricket

Smith 'chilled' as captaincy ban nears end

Steve Smith will be free to captain Australia again at the end of March but a return to national leadership remains a long way off his radar.

news

communicable diseases

Australia weighs new virus travel bans

The government has flagged bold new measures to slow the spread of coronavirus after Australia recorded its first two cases of person-to-person transmission.

sport

cricket

Perry ruled out for rest of T20 World Cup

Australian star Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury.

world

politics

Klobuchar, Buttigieg to endorse Joe Biden

Democrats Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have ended their presidential campaigns and will endorse rival Joe Biden, the former vice president.