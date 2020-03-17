Tas tightens measures, cans Anzac service

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
All people entering Tasmania will have to fill out an 'arrival card' Premier Peter Gutwein says. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tas tightens measures, cans Anzac service

By Ethan James

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 17:45:12

People entering Tasmania will be required to give their details to the state government, which is tightening measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

All RSL-run Anzac Day commemorations have also been cancelled on the Apple Isle, where seven COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. 

From Tuesday, international and domestic travellers entering the state will have to fill out a mandatory ‘arrival card’. 

“(It is) so that we can keep in touch with you, importantly provide you with advice should you require it,” Premier Peter Gutwein said on Monday. 

Posters, signs and brochures will be placed at all state entry points to provide travellers with coronavirus information.

Tasmania has joined NSW and WA in pulling the pin on April 25 Anzac Day services and marches after the federal government banned gatherings of 500 people or more.

RSL State President Robert Dick said it was a tough call but public wellbeing and the safety of vulnerable members was the priority. 

“The consequences could be devastating and we don’t want to put people in that position,” he told AAP.

“We’re asking people in their own private way to pay respects to our serving and ex-service members.”

Tasmania’s parliament, to sit this week from Tuesday, and courts will continue to operate but social distancing measures will be put in place.

“Obviously sitting next to each other in parliament creates some challenges,” Mr Gutwein said.

“It’s important those functions of government and business … that they do continue through this period.” 

Mr Gutwein said the first wave of a state stimulus package will be announced on Tuesday.

The state government has advised schools to cancel assemblies, excursions, travel, some events and conferences but school closures are not necessary, based on their medical advice.

Launceston’s Scotch Oakburn College has shut its doors and switched to online learning. 

Cricket Tasmania has postponed its annual awards dinner, while the Labor opposition has cancelled community forums.

Hobart’s popular weekend Salamanca Market should be able to continue, Mr Gutwein said, despite the federal government’s mass gathering ban. 

The island state on Sunday night recorded its seventh virus case, a woman in her 50s.

The woman, who is in a stable condition, had close contact aboard a privately chartered yacht with another person who returned a positive test. 

Of the state’s six previous coronavirus cases, five are stable in isolation while one has been released from hospital.

About 90 people in Tasmania are in self-isolation. There has been no evidence of person-to-person transmission in the state.

Latest sport

rugby union

Rugby Aust stressed by coronavirus threat

Rugby Australia have postponed their media rights process and says coronavirus-related restrictions may place the code under extreme financial pressure.

Australian rules football

AFL to make 2020 season call on Wednesday

AFL players are eager to take the field despite the coronavirus crisis, with the league set to make a final decision on round one on Wednesday.

sport

AFL still in limbo as NBL grand finals off

The start of the AFL season remains in limbo as the NBL grand final series has been halted amid ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

soccer

Phoenix agree to fly after FFA assurances

Wellington Phoenix will fly to Australia for the remainder of the A-League after securing a training venue for their mandatory isolation period.

basketball

Winner unknown as NBL cancels finals

The NBL are yet to confirm if a winner will be crowned after announcing the last two games of the grand final series have been cancelled.

news

health

NSW $2.3b virus package as cases reach 210

NSW authorities hope an economic stimulus and a series of unprecedented measures will contain the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and slow the virus' spread.

sport

rugby union

Rugby Aust stressed by coronavirus threat

Rugby Australia have postponed their media rights process and says coronavirus-related restrictions may place the code under extreme financial pressure.

world

economic policy

NZ government announces $NZ12bn stimulus

A wage guarantee and a welfare increase are the centrepieces of a $NZ12.1 billion economic stimulus package announced by the NZ government.