Tas border shut until at least December

Tasmania’s borders will stay closed until at least December because of the considerable risk posed by the COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria.

Premier Peter Gutweins said it would allow time for the situation in mainland states to be brought under control.

“At the moment the risk posed to Tasmania by the situation in Victoria is considerable,” he told state parliament on Tuesday.

“We must avoid a situation like Victoria or NSW, as we would have to impose serious restrictions once again.”

The island state has just one active coronavirus case, a man in hospital who returned from Melbourne after receiving medical treatment earlier in August.

Mr Gutwein said there was “an intent” to open to virus-safe states and territories on December 1, but the situation would be reviewed regularly.

He said the date would provide more certainty for the community and businesses.

It was announced grants totalling $7.5 million will be handed out to Tasmanians between September and December to encourage them to holiday at home.

“We also recognise there is a need to do more to help our hospitality and tourism industry,” Mr Gutwein said.

An extra layer of review is being added to the application process for essential travellers – those who enter the state without having to quarantine.

Meanwhile, police on Tuesday charged a man who illegally left his Hobart hotel quarantine twice through a window to buy food.

The 36-year-old, who arrived from Queensland, was spotted on CCTV.

Police say there is no evidence he put anyone in the community at risk.

Tasmania closed its borders in late March and has recorded 228 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in total.