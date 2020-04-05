Discover Australian Associated Press

Two fresh cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Tasmania, bringing the state's total to 82. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Third Tasmanian hospital worker has virus

By Marnie Banger and Caroline Schelle

April 5, 2020

2020-04-05 21:12:36

A third worker at a hospital in Tasmania’s North West has been infected with coronavirus.

The woman in her 20s, who works at North West Regional Hospital in Burnie, is one of two fresh cases of COVID-19 in Tasmania confirmed on Saturday evening.

The other is a girl from Tasmania’s north, with the latest cases bringing the total number in the state to 82.

Two staff members at North West Regional Hospital had already been confirmed as having the virus on Friday.

Tasmanian Chief Medical Officer Professor Tony Lawler says an investigation has begun to identify and contact anyone who has had close interactions with the woman in her 20s.

Any patients or other staff believed to be at risk of COVID-19 will be assessed and tested.

“We acknowledge this situation may cause some concern,” Prof Lawler said in a statement.

“The safety of our patients and our dedicated staff remain our highest priority, and neither the hospital’s operations nor patient services have changed at this time.

“Patients, staff and the public will be kept informed of the situation as the investigation progresses.”

Earlier, the state’s deputy premier Jeremy Rockliff said an investigation was underway into how North West Regional Hospital staff had contracted the virus.

He also urged people not to be complacent. 

“We must continue to do everything we can to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community. This means staying home. Staying at home will save lives,” he said.

Authorities also confirmed one of six people who tested positive to the virus on Friday has been aboard the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

Police will patrol weekend farmers markets in Tasmania to make sure people are obeying strict coronavirus social distancing measures. 

Produce markets are virtually the only outdoor event permitted in the island state amid the COVID-19 crisis. 

