Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein is looking to ease some restrictions brought on by the coronavirus. Image by Rob Blakers/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tas flags easing parks, funeral measures

By Ethan James

May 8, 2020

2020-05-08 21:41:38

Tasmania could soon reopen green spaces and ease funeral restrictions, with the state to “march to the beat of its own drum” on its path back to normality. 

Premier Peter Gutwein is expected to detail a road map to recovery on Friday afternoon following a national cabinet meeting. 

Broad restrictions will remain in place until May 15, but Mr Gutwein flagged an earlier opening of reserves and national parks which were shut a month ago.

He also hopes for an earlier easing of “difficult and troubling” restrictions at funerals, which have been limited to no more than 10 mourners.

Mr Gutwein said he wouldn’t pay attention to chatter in other states and would make decisions in the best interests of Tasmania’s older population. 

“We will continue to march to the beat of our own drum,” he said.

The pandemic is likely to leave the state with a budget deficit of more than half a billion dollars at the end of this financial year, Mr Gutwein revealed on Thursday.

An updated fiscal and economic update is set to be released late next week.

The state was on track to record a slim net operating surplus of $10.8 million but a stimulus package of more than $1 billion will put that figure in the red.

Tasmania is holding firm on a ban on aged care home visits which stretches across Mother’s Day and will be scaled back from Monday.

“That is a difficult issue, but I do want to say … the best present that you can provide for your mother is to keep her safe,” Mr Gutwein said. 

One new cases was confirmed on Thursday night, a man in his 60s from the south, taking the overall state tally to 225. 

Ten healthcare workers from the Launceston General Hospital who were ordered off the job after a colleague became infected have been cleared of having the virus. 

The infected staff member, who had worked on the facility’s COVID-19 ward, returned a positive test on Tuesday.

They had last worked a shift about two weeks ago and went into isolation after feeling unwell.

Social contacts of the health worker have been put into quarantine.

Thirteen people have died from the virus in Tasmania, 170 have recovered and 42 cases remain active.

