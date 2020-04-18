Discover Australian Associated Press

Almost 100 of Tasmania's 180 COVID-19 cases are linked to an outbreak at two northwest hospitals. Image by Simon Sturzaker/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tas confirms four new cases in northwest

By Ethan James and Andi Yu

April 18, 2020

2020-04-18 22:26:54

Another four coronavirus cases have been recorded in Tasmania’s northwest by Friday evening as authorities battle to contain the disease outbreak in that region.

The total number of Tasmanian cases is now 184. 

Three of the new cases are women and one is a man with ages ranging from the 50s to the 70s. 

Two of the four are healthcare workers who have worked at either the North West Regional Hospital or the North West Private Hospital, the Tasmanian government announced on Friday evening.

One is a former patient of the NWRH and one is a close contact of a confirmed case.

The island state recorded its seventh virus-related death earlier on Friday, a 72-year-old man in the Mersey Community Hospital at Latrobe in the northwest. 

It came on the same day hundreds of residents and staff at three nursing homes in the region were tested after it emerged a virus-infected healthcare worker did shifts at the facilities. 

They also worked at two closed hospitals in Burnie at the centre of the outbreak, which is linked to almost 100 of the state’s 180 cases, including 60 health workers. 

Test results of residents and staff in the three nursing homes in the North West where a healthcare worker had worked prior to testing positive are expected tomorrow.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison claimed the aged care worker was dishonest about their contacts, but state health authorities later poured cold water on the suggestion.

Speaking to Triple M radio, Mr Morrison said the situation in northwest Tasmania was a classic example of why more rigorous contact tracing was needed. 

“We had someone down there not tell the truth to the contract tracers about where they’ve been and who they’ve been with,” he said.

State Public Health Director Mark Veitch said no specific information was given to the prime minister’s office. 

He did explain contract tracing around the worker had been expanded after authorities were alerted to new information.

“We learned they had worked before that period that we thought was the risk period,” Dr Veitch said.

“So we went back … got further information and identified that this person may have had symptoms a little earlier in April than we had originally anticipated.”

The three homes in question – East Devonport’s Melaleuca Nursing Home, Ulverstone’s Eliza Purton Home and Coroneagh Park in Penguin – have no confirmed virus cases, although one resident has shown mild respiratory symptoms. 

Premier Peter Gutwein has announced police will strictly enforce stay-at-home orders in the region after he received worrying reports of people shopping at Spotlight and Bunnings. 

Road blocks and police checkpoints are being set up to limit unnecessary travel. 

Further testing is being rolled out in the northwest, and for far northwest and west coast communities, after federal authorities flew in to test at the nursing homes. 

Mr Gutwein said the state had already gone above and beyond national testing guidelines. 

Emergency department services came back online on Friday at the closed North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospitals in Burnie. 

The two facilities are being subjected to a deep clean, with Australian Defence Force medicos and an AUSMAT team, usually used for international humanitarian relief, helping to provide services. 

About 1200 healthcare workers from the hospitals were forced into quarantine earlier this week to mitigate the outbreak.

