Tas records first virus case in two months

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Premier Peter Gutwein says Tasmania's new coronavirus case was picked up in hotel quarantine. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tas records first virus case in two months

By Ethan James

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 19:15:03

Tasmania has recorded a coronavirus case for the first time in more than two months, a young woman who returned to the island from Victoria. 

The state’s public health department confirmed the new case on Monday night.

The woman had been in hotel quarantine in Tasmania’s south but is now being treated in the Royal Hobart Hospital. 

The state had last recorded a COVID-19 infection more than 60 days ago and became free of active cases in mid-June. 

The new infection takes Tasmania’s overall number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 227. 

Further information about the woman is expected to be revealed on Tuesday.

“I’ve said to Tasmanians on many occasions, we will see positive cases,” Premier Peter Gutwein said. 

“Importantly, this one has been picked up in our hotel quarantine.”

Tasmania has banned the entry of non-essential travellers from Victoria but residents are allowed to return home from the virus-hit mainland state provided they quarantine in government accommodation for two weeks. 

More than 600 people are currently in government-operated quarantine facilities and about 1000 are self-isolating at home.

Mr Gutwein has urged people to maintain social distancing measures, saying the biggest challenge the state faces is complacency.

“We are in a good place, compared to Victoria, NSW, and the challenges they are facing,” he said.

Mr Gutwein is expected on Friday to give an update on the state’s border, which will stay closed until at least July 31.

Latest sport

rugby league

Manly's Fonua-Blake cleared for NRL return

Manly have named NRL prop Addin Fonua-Blake to play North Queensland on Friday after gaining a clearance from the Queensland government.

rugby league

Seibold backed but faces Broncos review

Brisbane chairman Karl Morris has thrown his support behind Anthony Seibold but says the under-fire NRL coach faces an end of season review.

cricket

CA take Test summer tips from England

Interim Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has warned there is a "huge amount at stake" if this summer's international calendar does not proceed as planned.

rugby league

Hannay puts hand up for fulltime NQ gig

Interim North Queensland coach Josh Hannay says he will use the rest of the NRL season to push his case to replace Paul Green as full-time Cowboys mentor.

cricket

CA not fussed on when T20 WC takes place

Cricket Australia remain bullish on eventually hosting a successful Twenty20 World Cup despite the inevitable postponement of this year's tournament.

news

politics

Lockdown yet to lead to virus case fall

Australia's deputy chief medical officer says the lockdown in Melbourne is yet to lead to the hoped-for fall in coronavirus cases.

sport

rugby league

Manly's Fonua-Blake cleared for NRL return

Manly have named NRL prop Addin Fonua-Blake to play North Queensland on Friday after gaining a clearance from the Queensland government.

world

disease

EU leaders reach deal on pandemic recovery

European Union leaders have agreed on a post-pandemic recovery package for the economy of the 27-nation bloc, offering 750 billion euros in grants and loans.