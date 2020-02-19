Discover Australian Associated Press

John Goss's body has been recovered from a Tasmanian mine after an underground collapse last month. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Mining and Resources

Tas miner’s body recovered after collapse

By AAP

February 19, 2020

2020-02-19 11:10:44

The body of a worker killed in an underground mine collapse in Tasmania last month has been retrieved. 

Cameron Goss, 44, was driving a loader about 700m underground at Henty Gold Miner on the state’s west coast when it was crushed by rock on January 23. 

His body was recovered in the early hours of Tuesday following a lengthy operation.

“I express my deepest sympathies to Cameron’s family and gratitude to all on site for their efforts in this recovery,” Brendan Rouse, chief executive of Pybar, the company that operates the mine, said in a statement. 

“This has been a very complex operation and the recovery and site teams have experienced intense physical and mental strain over the past weeks. 

“It is an incredibly sad time for all people at the mine and in the community.”

Mr Goss was presumed dead several days after the collapse, with thermal imagery showing no signs of life.  

Heavy-lift winching gear was used to secure and slowly retrieve the loader.

Specialists from across the country helped with the operation.

Limited operations have resumed at another section of the mine after approval from the coroner and regulator,

Mr Goss was from the nearby town of Queenstown, which was shaken six years ago when three workers died in two separate incidents at the Mt Lyell copper mine.

Investigations into his death are ongoing, while counselling services have been offered to mine staff. 

