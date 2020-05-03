Tas outbreak under control, no new cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Tasmania could soon reopen green spaces after bringing a COVID-19 outbreak under control. Image by Rob Blakers/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tas outbreak under control, no new cases

By Sonia Kohlbacher

May 3, 2020

2020-05-03 12:31:04

Tasmania could soon reopen green spaces after bringing a COVID-19 outbreak in the northwest under control.

Premier Peter Gutwein has told Tasmanians that they must stay at home, but recognises they’re itching to get out. 

“I’ve already flagged that one of the areas that I’d like to see opened early would be our green spaces,” he said on Saturday, when he confirmed no new cases had been recorded in the state.

“I think it’s important that people can exercise.”

The island state has allowed people to play golf and fish throughout the pandemic even while other states and territories have shut those activities down. 

Mr Gutwein is confident about how the state is progressing in controlling coronavirus, however says the road out will be slower than other parts of the country.

“It is so important that we do not become complacent,” he added.

“We need to find the right pathway. It will be my intention, working closely with public health, that we do that in such a way that we can take Tasmanians back to a more comfortable, more appropriate set of settings for them.”

Up to 1000 people are being tested each day, a figure which will double after billionaire Andrew Forrest bought 10 million COVID-19 tests, Mr Gutwein said.

He is convinced of being able to rebuild the state’s economy when the pandemic ends. 

That, he says, is the second crisis. 

“We will do that in a sensible, staged way, to ensure that we don’t have to have people in a position where restrictions are taken off and need to be put back on again,” he said.  

Twelve of Tasmania’s 13 COVID-19 deaths have been in the northwest, and two-thirds of an overall 221 cases have come from the outbreak in that region.

On Friday night, the state’s chief health officer reported no new cases, but said vigilance remains high. 

Extra restrictions placed over the northwest compared to the rest of the state – the closure of non-essential retailers and schools – will ease as of Monday. 

The state has passed legislation allowing police to issue on-the-spot fines to people breaking public health orders.

Latest sport

rugby league

Graham slams reports of NRL pay dispute

Cronulla star Wade Graham has dismissed reports that claimed NRL players were planning to revolt over a pay dispute.

rugby league

Virus risk "1 in 10,000" for NRL: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has played down concerns that the NRL's return will be a health risk to players and the community.

rugby league

Nomadic Warriors bound for Australia

The Warriors will have the chance to apply for a player switch if any of their squad needs to return to New Zealand once they arrive in Australia on Sunday.

rugby league

Warriors cleared and set for Tamworth

The Warriors have been granted approval to fly to Australia on Sunday, where they will be able to train in Tamworth despite being in 14-day isolation.

cricket

Khawaja shocked by CA cash-flow crisis

Usman Khawaja says he was shocked, confused and disappointed to see Cricket Australia stand down so many workers because of cash-flow problems.

news

politics

Premier Andrews, Tehan clash over schools

In a sign of cracks within the successful national cabinet, the Morrison government has attacked Victoria over its handling of schools during the crisis.

sport

rugby league

Graham slams reports of NRL pay dispute

Cronulla star Wade Graham has dismissed reports that claimed NRL players were planning to revolt over a pay dispute.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.