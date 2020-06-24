Tas premier worried by Victoria virus rise

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein says the rise in virus cases in Victoria "is of real concern". Image by Rob Blakers/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tas premier worried by Victoria virus rise

By Ethan James

June 24, 2020

2020-06-24 15:48:48

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein is concerned by the coronavirus spike in Victoria as he ponders when to reopen the island to other parts of the country. 

Mr Gutwein is expected to set a date on Friday for when the state’s border will reopen. 

The government has previously flagged late July as the likely time, with Mr Gutwein saying the situation on the mainland will play a big part in the decision. 

While Tasmania is COVID-19 free and has not recorded a case in five weeks, Victoria has had a week of double-digit case growth. 

“What occurred in Victoria this week is of real concern,” Mr Gutwein told reporters on Tuesday.

“I believe we do need to move towards opening our borders (but) we have to be cognisant with what’s happening on the other side of the fence.”

Mr Gutwein has held border talks with South Australia, which has opened to select jurisdictions including Tasmania. 

“They’ve already indicated (they’re) willing to have Tasmanians visit … and I intend to continue that conversation,” Mr Gutwein said. 

Mr Gutwein is under pressure from the state Labor opposition and Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to provide more clarity on borders or ease internal restrictions further.

He said it was important to see potential fallout from mass gatherings on the mainland, including Black Lives Matter protests, before making an announcement. 

The state will shift to stage three of restrictions on Friday, with limits on gatherings to be eased further. 

Almost one in 10 Tasmanians had now been tested for the virus, Mr Gutwein said. 

Latest sport

tennis

Heat on Djokovic after COVID-19 positive

There has been a mountain of criticism levelled against world No.1 Novak Djokovic, who tested positive for coronavirus after staging his own tournament.

Australian rules football

Betts to keep fighting racist behaviour

Carlton's Eddie Betts hurts deeply when he is racially vilified, but is prepared to keep fighting to help other Aboriginal people feel safe as AFL players.

soccer

Aust-NZ confident before FIFA WWC call

The joint Trans-Tasman bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup is favoured to get the nod when the hosting decision by FIFA is made this week.

Australian rules football

Worsfold still in the dark on McKenna

Essendon coach John Worsfold is confident AFL coronavirus testing procedures are working but admits there is still confusion over Conor McKenna's test results.

rugby league

Fuming Bennett blasts NRL rumour mongers

NRL supercoach Wayne Bennett has delivered a stunning outburst after growing tired of speculation that he is leaving South Sydney before his contract expires.

news

arts, culture and entertainment

Jobs and content to be cut in ABC shake-up

Budget cuts have forced the ABC to undergo major changes, with executives announcing a five-year plan that includes axing up to 250 jobs.

sport

tennis

Heat on Djokovic after COVID-19 positive

There has been a mountain of criticism levelled against world No.1 Novak Djokovic, who tested positive for coronavirus after staging his own tournament.

world

crime, law and justice

Aussie cash linked to LA Council scandal

A one-time powerful Los Angeles councilman is accused of accepting a lavish trip to Australia and casino chips from a Chinese billionaire developer.