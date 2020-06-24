Tas premier worried by Victoria virus rise

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein is concerned by the coronavirus spike in Victoria as he ponders when to reopen the island to other parts of the country.

Mr Gutwein is expected to set a date on Friday for when the state’s border will reopen.

The government has previously flagged late July as the likely time, with Mr Gutwein saying the situation on the mainland will play a big part in the decision.

While Tasmania is COVID-19 free and has not recorded a case in five weeks, Victoria has had a week of double-digit case growth.

“What occurred in Victoria this week is of real concern,” Mr Gutwein told reporters on Tuesday.

“I believe we do need to move towards opening our borders (but) we have to be cognisant with what’s happening on the other side of the fence.”

Mr Gutwein has held border talks with South Australia, which has opened to select jurisdictions including Tasmania.

“They’ve already indicated (they’re) willing to have Tasmanians visit … and I intend to continue that conversation,” Mr Gutwein said.

Mr Gutwein is under pressure from the state Labor opposition and Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to provide more clarity on borders or ease internal restrictions further.

He said it was important to see potential fallout from mass gatherings on the mainland, including Black Lives Matter protests, before making an announcement.

The state will shift to stage three of restrictions on Friday, with limits on gatherings to be eased further.

Almost one in 10 Tasmanians had now been tested for the virus, Mr Gutwein said.