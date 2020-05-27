Discover Australian Associated Press

From July all petrol retailers will be required to provide updated fuel prices in Tasmania. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Energy

Tas to introduce real-time fuel reporting

By AAP

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 13:26:28

Tasmania is introducing mandatory real-time fuel-price reporting in a bid to drive down the cost of petrol which the state government says is too high.

Fuel prices have fallen across mainland Australia amid the COVID-19 pandemic but not to the same extent in the island state. 

“There will always be the expectation that there will be some additional costs,” Premier Peter Gutwein said on Tuesday, citing transportation. 

“However it does appear that through this period when we’ve had falling global oil prices that our prices have remained unusually high.”

Last week, the average price of petrol in Tasmania was 120.7 cents per litre compared to the national figure of 109.8, according to Australian Institute of Petroleum data. 

From July all petrol retailers will be required to provide updated fuel prices which will be shown on a website and free smartphone app.

Drivers will be able to search for the cheapest fuel by location, price, fuel type or brand.

Mr Gutwein said the state would considering capping prices if they remain excessively high. 

Tasmania’s peak motoring body says real-time reporting is a big win for drivers. 

“Real time fuel price reporting means Tasmanians can go online and find the best possible price in their area,” RACT CEO Mark Mugnaioni said. 

“This empowers consumers to find out where the cheapest fuel is before they even leave their driveway and helps put downward pressure on prices.”

