The Ruby Princess cruise ship was ground zero for a coronavirus cluster in Tasmania, a report says. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Ruby Princess likely cause of Tas cluster

By Ethan James

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 20:14:26

Two women have died from the coronavirus in northwest Tasmania in 24 hours, as a report has found the Ruby Princess was the root cause of a deadly coronavirus outbreak in the state. 

Premier Peter Gutwein confirmed an 86-year-old woman succumbed to the virus at Mersey Community Hospital on Thursday, where she was being cared for.

It follows the death of another 86-year-old woman at the hospital on Wednesday. 

Twelve of the island’s 13 COVID-19 deaths have been in the northwest and two-thirds of its overall 221 cases are linked to the cluster.

The only death in the south of the state was also a Ruby Princess passenger who died in the Royal Hobart Hospital.

The outbreak forced authorities to close Burnie’s North West Regional Hospital and its private counterpart on April 13 and put 1200 workers in quarantine. 

An interim report, released on Thursday, found the source of the virus cluster was two elderly Ruby Princess passengers who were admitted in late March and later died. 

Twenty-one of the nation’s virus deaths had already been linked to the liner after passengers were allowed to disembark in Sydney in March before test results were returned.

The first North West healthcare worker returned a positive test on April 3. Seventy-three were infected by April 21.

Of those, a fifth had worked with respiratory symptoms for a day or more while 77 per cent worked during the virus’ infectious period.

Public Health Director Mark Veitch says staff had unknowingly spread the virus in offices and handover rooms before its true extent was known.

“It’s likely by the time the first case of infection among healthcare workers was diagnosed, there was already reasonable well-established person-to-person transmission within the hospital,” he added.

Mr Gutwein urged people not to blame the healthcare workers or cruise ship passengers.

“This is simply a case of people going about their lives, going about their jobs,” he said, describing the Ruby Princess as “ground zero”. 

“This dreadful set of circumstances has ensued and has wreaked havoc and misery on so many people.”

The state has pledged to adopt all 17 of the report’s recommendations, including probing underlying reasons why staff turn up to work sick. 

“It reflects, slightly perversely, a great dedication people have to get to work and maintain the health service,” Dr Veitch said.

A transition from paper to electronic rosters to better track workers will be implemented, as well as reducing the movement of staff between different facilities.

Two new cases were confirmed on Thursday night, one in the northwest and one in the north. 

Mr Gutwein has previously pledged an independent investigation into the outbreak at a date to be set. 

Services at the hospitals are slowly being reinstated after the facilities were deep cleaned. 

