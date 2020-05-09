Tasmania to slowly ease virus restrictions

Tasmania will tread a cautious path out of coronavirus restrictions from next week, with strict border measures not expected to budge for months.

The island state on Friday unveiled its three-stage plan, which includes a staggered return to school for students across May and June.

While some jurisdictions are easing border controls, non-essential arrivals to the state will still be required to quarantine in government facilities until at least July.

“(It is) those people travelling to Tasmania that we have an eye to,” Premier Peter Gutwein said.

“We have an older and more vulnerable population. We must keep that at the forefront of our thinking.”

Tasmanians returning to their home state are subject to the same quarantine rules but from May 18 will be allowed to isolate in their own house if suitable.

The state was ahead of most in introducing hard border measures after the coronavirus pandemic hit Australian shores.

A deadly hospital outbreak in the northwest, where 12 of the island’s 13 virus deaths have occurred, likely originated from returning Ruby Princess passengers.

The state recorded no new cases on Friday, with the overall tally remaining at 225. Thirty-five of those cases remain active, while 177 people have recovered.

Funeral limits are among the first bunch of restrictions to be eased on Monday, with a cap on mourners rising from 10 to 20.

National parks and reserves will also reopen then, but residents are only allowed to travel 30km to reach them.

Limits on visits to aged care homes will be eased from Monday, a day after Mother’s Day.

Restrictions will be lifted further from May 18 when stage one of the plan is slated to begin.

Public gatherings can then increase from two to 10 people, including for real estate purposes, religious meetings and weddings.

Border restrictions are still expected to be in place when stage three of the plan begins in mid-July.

“Our pathway back will be gradual, it will be careful,” Mr Gutwein said, adding that any changes to restrictions are dependent on public health advice.

“We will continue to march to the beat of our own drum. If we find that we cannot move, then we won’t.”

Students from kindergarten to Year 6, plus Years 11 and 12, will return from May 25, with remaining grades to resume in June.