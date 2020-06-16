Discover Australian Associated Press

Ann Marie Smith died from septic shock, multiple organ failure, pressure sores and malnourishment. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Taskforce to report on SA woman’s death

By Tim Dornin

June 16, 2020

2020-06-16 15:04:14

The South Australian government has committed to promptly release a taskforce report into the death of a disabled Adelaide woman, who lived in appalling conditions while under the care of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

The group’s interim findings related to the case of Ann Marie Smith will be received by the government on Monday afternoon and be made public on Tuesday, Premier Steven Marshall says.

It has not looked specifically at the circumstances that led to Ms Smith’s death but rather any gaps in the system since her care was transferred from state to national control.

“We’ve been clear from day one we want to have the best systems in place in our state,” Mr Marshall told reporters on Monday.

“We want to make sure that people living with a disability get the very best service that they possibly can.”

“We’ve seen all too often, in recent years, where there have been failures and we want to make sure that we are addressing those gaps that exist in the system.”

Ms Smith, who suffered with cerebral palsy, died in hospital in April from septic shock, multiple organ failure, severe pressure sores and malnourishment.

Police have launched a manslaughter inquiry into her treatment and the NDIS commissioner has appointed former Federal Court Judge Alan Robertson to lead an independent inquiry.

Police said the 54-year-old had been living in appalling conditions.

“Unable to care for herself, she was living her days and sleeping at night in the same woven cane chair in a lounge room for over a year with extremely poor personal hygiene,” Detective Superintendent Des Bray said.

“That chair had also become her toilet and there was no fridge in the house and investigators were unable to locate any nutritional food.”

Opposition Human Services spokeswoman Nat Cook said she wanted the taskforce report to clearly identify who failed Ms Smith and what needed to change. 

“The taskforce must also outline the measures the government must implement now to ensure something like this can never be repeated,” she said.

“We cannot afford further delay. We need change now to ensure there are no other Ann Marie Smiths out there.”

