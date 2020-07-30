Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Tasmania's tourism sector "has had the rug pulled out from underneath it" due to the pandemic. Image by MEDIANET IMAGES PHOTO

Health

Tasmania boosts small business virus help

By AAP

July 30, 2020

2020-07-30 15:40:01

The Tasmanian government will roll out an extra $20 million in support for small businesses struggling in the coronavirus pandemic. 

The extra funding, on top of an earlier $60 million package, was announced on Wednesday. 

It includes $17 million for grants and $3 million towards existing small business support programs and mental health support.

Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Michael Bailey said the money would be especially useful for accommodation and hospitality businesses. 

The island state, which relies heavily on interstate and international tourism, was the first jurisdiction to close its borders in mid-March.

It will reopen to South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory on August 7 but is staying closed to remaining states and territories indefinitely. 

“The visitor economy has had the rug pulled out from underneath it,” Mr Bailey told reporters. 

“Unless we can really see borders change quickly, there may need to be future support as well.”

Applications for the grants of $5000 will be open for three weeks from August 3.

More than 18,200 small businesses have already received state government grant support. 

Tasmania has just one active COVID-19 case, a young woman who tested positive while in hotel quarantine on July 20 after returning from Victoria. 

The state has gone more than two months without a new case.

Latest sport

rugby league

Kiwi conversation likely for SBW on return

New Zealand face a challenge scheduling end-of-year Tests due to coronavirus restrictions but would be willing to welcome Sonny Bill Williams back to the fold.

NBA

Aussie stars face adversity in NBA bubble

Joe Ingles misses his family, Ben Simmons overcame a back injury, Aron Baynes was floored by COVID-19 and Patty Mills is suffering body aches.

tennis

World No.1 Barty withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

Australian rules football

Daw hopes his AFL comeback can inspire

Majak Daw feared he may never play another AFL game after a serious incident in 2018, but the North Melbourne defender's resilience has resulted in a comeback.

Australian rules football

Cats' Hawkins succeeds at AFL tribunal

Veteran Geelong forward Tom Hawkins is free to play in the Cats' AFL blockbuster against West Coast after successfully challenging his one-game ban.

news

politics

Abolish structural racism to close the gap

Dealing with structural racism in government agencies is a core reform alongside revamped Closing the Gap targets to improve Indigenous wellbeing.

sport

rugby league

Kiwi conversation likely for SBW on return

New Zealand face a challenge scheduling end-of-year Tests due to coronavirus restrictions but would be willing to welcome Sonny Bill Williams back to the fold.

world

virus diseases

US deaths top 150,000 as French rate rises

Several European countries have ramped up restrictions in a bid to contain rising COVID-19 infections as the US death toll from the disease surpassed 150,000.