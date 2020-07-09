Tasmania extends state of emergency

Tasmania has extended its state of emergency until the end of August due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in Victoria.

The emergency declaration was due to end on Thursday, but will now run for about another seven weeks.

“Tasmania does not have an emergency at the moment. But we have the risk of one based on what is occurring in Victoria,” Premier Peter Gutwein said.

Tasmania has closed its borders to Victoria unless people have a special letter of exemption.

The island is planning to reopen to mainland Australia on July 24, but Mr Gutwein announced on Wednesday that will not include Victoria.

He is planning to reveal more details about the state’s border position on Friday, after a meeting of national cabinet.

“We will continue to take advice in terms of how we will treat and deal with other states and territories,” he said.

“There are some that are very safe at the moment. South Australia has no evidence of community transmission, likewise the Northern Territory, Queensland.

“NSW is having some challenges at the moment.

“In terms of the steps that they have taken, we will need to be satisfied that that’s going to keep NSW free and clear of the challenges that are occurring in Victoria.”

Under the emergency declaration, the state’s COVID-19 response is led by Police Commissioner Darren Hine in consultation with the director of public health.

Tasmania has gone more than 50 days without recording a coronavirus case and there are none active.