Tasmania to reveal more border details

Tasmania will on Friday reveal more details of its plan to reopen to mainland Australia, two days after firmly shutting the door on Victoria.

The island state on Thursday extended its state of emergency until the end of August due to Victoria’s coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.

Premier Peter Gutwein has previously said the state is planning to reopen its borders on July 24.

He will reveal further details about that plan after Friday’s meeting of national cabinet.

Tasmania is currently not allowing Victorians to enter, with Mr Gutwein on Wednesday announcing the island won’t reopen to Victoria on July 24.

“We will continue to take advice in terms of how we will treat and deal with other states and territories,” he said on Thursday.

“There are some that are very safe at the moment. South Australia has no evidence of community transmission, likewise the Northern Territory, Queensland.

“NSW is having some challenges at the moment.

“In terms of the steps that they have taken, we will need to be satisfied that that’s going to keep NSW free and clear of the challenges that are occurring in Victoria.”

Tasmania’s emergency declaration was due to end on Thursday, but will now run for about another seven weeks.

“Tasmania does not have an emergency at the moment. But we have the risk of one based on what is occurring in Victoria,” Mr Gutwein said.

Under the emergency declaration, the state’s COVID-19 response is led by Police Commissioner Darren Hine in consultation with the director of public health.

Tasmania has gone more than 50 days without recording a coronavirus case and there are none active.