Tasmania eyes late July for an open border

Tasmania is clear of active coronavirus cases and will likely reopen its border to mainland Australia in late July.

Premier Peter Gutwein announced on Friday the island state had reached the significant milestone more than three months after recording its first infection.

Mr Gutwein is hopeful of making a call on whether to lift border restrictions on June 26, when the next stage of state restrictions are eased.

“I’d expect that we could look at a date towards the end of July,” he told reporters, adding he wants to see how the virus tracks in other jurisdictions.

“The one thing I will not do is open our borders if public health advice is not to do so.”

Mr Gutwein also announced restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings will be eased ahead of schedule from midday on Wednesday.

Up to 80 people will be allowed at venues such as gyms, pubs and restaurants and for events including weddings and funerals.

Mr Gutwein said his advice is no longer to stay home and watch Netflix.

“What I’d like to ask Tasmanians to do now is to get off the couch, get out of their house and go and make their own movie somewhere in this beautiful state,” he said.

As of Friday, the state had gone 27 days without a new virus case and no close contacts of recent infections remain in quarantine.

“That’s a very favourable situation to be in,” Public Health Director Mark Veitch said.

“We are moving towards a situation of perhaps eliminating the local transmission of coronavirus.”

Up to 20 people will be allowed to visit homes from 12pm on Wednesday.

Stage three of restrictions, planned to be introduced in mid-July, have been brought forward to June 26.

From then, caps on public gatherings will no longer apply, with crowd numbers to be based on the one person per four square metres rule.

Community and competitive sport will be able to resume with crowds of up to 500 people.