Rent freeze, temporary visa help in Tas

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has announced one-off cash payments for temporary visa holders. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Rent freeze, temporary visa help in Tas

By Ethan James

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 16:10:51

Tasmania will provide payments for cash-strapped temporary visa holders and put a freeze on rent rises because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

One-off payments of $250 for temporary visa holders suffering financial hardship and up to $1000 for families are part of the $3 million package being rolled out from Wednesday.

Premier Peter Gutwein says it is a time to show kindness to those who have contributed to the state.

“These visitors from overseas have helped build a stronger Tasmania, a more diverse Tasmania and a more skilled Tasmania,” he said. 

“I don’t agree with the simple message that temporary visa holders should just go home. In many cases, they can’t.”

Tasmania has about 26,000 temporary visa holders, many of whom have been hit hard by business closures in the tourism industry.

The state government is also putting a freeze on residential rent rises until at least June 30. 

It comes after an edict was issued early this month preventing rental evictions until the same date.

As part of the aid package, funding has been increased for non-government organisations to provide emergency relief for temporary visa holders. 

The state government also pledged to provide travel advice and financial support to help people return home when it is safe to do so. 

Employers will be provided with assistance to retain skilled workers. 

“If any of us had children on the other side of the world, we hope they’d receive some sort of support,” Mr Gutwein said.

State Labor welcomed the move but called on the government and Canberra to do more for visa holders. 

Tasmania had recorded 201 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday but just one new case was confirmed on Tuesday, the state’s lowest daily increase this month.

More than half of those cases are linked with an outbreak at two Burnie hospitals in the northwest, which has forced 1200 healthcare staff to be quarantined and the facilities to close.

The number of new daily cases linked to the outbreak has fallen recently after a spike across the Easter holidays. 

People in the state with virus symptoms, particularly in the northwest, are being urged to get tested.

Strict retail restrictions specific to the northwest could be eased this weekend but Mr Gutwein said a decision would be made based on health advice and how testing progresses. 

Eight people have died from the virus in Tasmania and 77 have recovered.

Out of 10,000 police compliance checks, 144 people have been charged with breaking stay-at-home laws. 

Latest sport

cricket

Cricketers wait for CA to open its books

Australian Cricketers' Association delegate Peter Handscomb says players are worried about their future as they wait for Cricket Australia to open its books.

tennis

TA backs Federer's call for tennis merger

Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley believes a merger of the men's and women's tours could help solve the pay disparity between the sport's rich and poor.

rugby league

Abdo tells staff no redundancies planned

New interim NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo has told staff there are no redundancies planned for now as the game prepares for a May return.

rugby league

Fed govt to look 'favourably' on Warriors

The final green light for the proposed May 28 return of the NRL could ultimately rest with the NSW government, according to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Australian rules football

AFL hubs possible in all states: McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has floated quarantine hubs being set-up in every state, declaring all options are being considered to restart the season.

news

health

Complacency kills: PM's warning over virus

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pointed to soaring coronavirus deaths in Europe as a warning against complacency in Australia.

sport

cricket

Cricketers wait for CA to open its books

Australian Cricketers' Association delegate Peter Handscomb says players are worried about their future as they wait for Cricket Australia to open its books.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.