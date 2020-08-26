Discover Australian Associated Press

An integrity commission report has criticised a health department director in northwest Tasmania. Image by Simon Sturzaker/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tasmania hospital director ‘asleep on job’

By Ethan James

August 26, 2020

2020-08-26 13:56:32

The inappropriate conduct of a sleepy senior health department director delayed the opening of Tasmania’s first hospital helipad, preventing an emergency landing. 

An integrity commission report released on Tuesday found Simon Foster also intimidated staff and stole items from the Tasmanian Health Service (THS) including old doors and lighting. 

There was evidence he fell asleep on the job, gained inappropriate personal advantages and influenced the recruitment of friends.

Mr Foster was often absent from work without explanation and didn’t show up to meetings. 

He left the state service in July last year, a month after being told of the commission’s investigation.

Mr Foster was the director of corporate services when the North West Regional Hospital’s helipad was opened by then-premier Will Hodgman on April 1, 2017.

It was closed immediately afterwards, preventing an emergency helicopter from landing there the following day. 

The report found Mr Foster failed to complete a helipad operations manual despite having five months to do so. 

“His conduct amounted to underperformance,” the report read. 

Mr Foster exclusively used a government work car intended to be available to several employees. 

He had “poor relationships” with subordinate employees, with allegations of inappropriate behaviour dating back to 2006. 

The report concluded the THS, bar one manager, had not properly supervised Mr Foster and failed to prevent him mistreating people despite his “defined pattern of behaviour”. 

Mr Foster played a pivotal role in hiring a person well-known to him and then attempted to conceal the conflict of interest.

He had known the applicant since the late 1970s and had used their rural property to train his dog.

Mr Foster had a health condition that hadn’t been disclosed which may have contributed to his behaviour, the report noted. 

Department of Health secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said policies around conflicts of interest and oversight of managers had since been updated. 

