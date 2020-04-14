Discover Australian Associated Press

Two hospitals in northwest Tasmania will be shut down for deep cleaning after a virus outbreak. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

ADF reinforcements in Tas virus outbreak

By Ethan James

April 14, 2020

2020-04-14 21:02:02

Tasmania has called on the Australian Defence Force in its battle against a COVID-19 outbreak in the northwest that has closed two hospitals and forced 5000 people into quarantine.

The North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital in Burnie shut on Monday morning so they could be deep-cleaned by specialist teams.

More than 60 cases are linked to the northwest hospital outbreak, including 45 healthcare workers and nine patients. 

The state recorded six new cases on Monday, all in the northwest, taking the total to 150. 

About 1200 healthcare staff have been ordered to quarantine for two weeks, along with their households, placing up to 5000 people in isolation.

Australian Medical Assistance Teams, which are deployed in natural disasters, and ADF medics will this week arrive in the northwest to deliver services.

“Never before has a premier had to ask a community to do this,” Premier Peter Gutwein said. 

“I’ve got to admit, the responsibility rests heavy on me in having to make these decisions. But I would ask that you work with us.

“This is the best way that we can get on top of this, that we can stop the spread of this insidious disease.”

Mr Gutwein on Sunday announced the hospitals would be shut after a spike in northwest virus cases. 

The state government is aiming to use the “clean” ADF medics to bring the emergency department back online in 72 hours, with the opening of other services to be staggered. 

Patients have been transferred to the Mersey Community Hospital, at nearby Latrobe, which is being provided with extra personal protective equipment. 

Virus testing will also be ramped up in the region. 

Five elderly people have died from COVID-19 in Tasmania, four of them at the North West Regional Hospital. 

Investigations are ongoing into how the virus spread, with more expected to be known in the next week.

In further tightened restrictions, childcare centres in the region are only allowed to accept children whose parents are at work in an essential capacity. 

Fifty-seven people have recovered from the virus. 

Police, meanwhile, praised the majority of people for abiding by strict stay-at-home rules over the Easter break. 

In the 24 hours to Sunday morning 23 people were charged with breaking the rules. 

Two men were caught by officers driving 500km on a round trip from the state’s north to the west coast to buy a car.

The pair, who are likely facing several charges, stopped twice for fuel and coffee.

