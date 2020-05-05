Discover Australian Associated Press

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has raised the prospect of flights between the state and NZ. Image by Rob Blakers/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Tas-NZ flights mooted in virus ‘bubble’

By Ethan James

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 17:37:17

Tasmania is considering direct flights to and from New Zealand for the first time in more than two decades under a mooted trans-Tasman travel bubble.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said a safe travel zone between the countries had been discussed in recent weeks but was still “some time away”.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has held discussions with Tourism Tasmania and Hobart Airport about the prospect of direct flights.

“This isn’t going to happen tomorrow, it’s not going to happen next week,” Mr Gutwein said. 

“(But) as we work our way through the course of the calendar year if the opportunity arises … then that’s an opportunity we will look at. It’s one that I’m looking to pursue.”

Mr Gutwein said appropriate quarantine and border force arrangements would need to be set up before any flights were possible.

“The one thing that we can’t do is have a situation where the virus moves between the two countries,” he said. 

Direct flights last operated between New Zealand and Tasmania in the late 1990s.

Hobart Airport acting CEO Matt Cocker said the facility would be a logical choice.

The airport’s runway was extended two years ago to cater for international flights, while Canberra last year pledged funding to set up customs services and immigration infrastructure. 

Tasmania has gone four days without recording a new coronavirus case but 43 cases of a confirmed 221 remain ‘active’. 

Mr Gutwein has warned against complacency as he prepares to deliver a road map out of restrictions on Friday.

“What we cannot do is risk the opportunity of a second wave. We’ve seen that occur in other countries and it has been devastating,” he said. 

Tasmania has recorded 13 virus-related deaths, with 12 of those in the northwest where an outbreak shut two hospitals and caused the quarantine of 1200 healthcare workers last month.

