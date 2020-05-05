Tasmania investigates direct NZ flights

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has raised the prospect of flights between the state and NZ. Image by Rob Blakers/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Tasmania investigates direct NZ flights

By AAP

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 11:15:49

Tasmania is keen on pursuing direct flights between the island state and New Zealand as part of a proposed trans-Tasman “travel bubble”.

The “bubble” will be discussed at a national cabinet meeting of Australian leaders and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday.

Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein said he had raised the prospect of direct flights with Tourism Tasmania and Hobart Airport.

“I think this is something that may benefit this state,” he said. 

“This isn’t going to happen tomorrow, it’s not going to happen next week. 

“(But) as we work our way through the course of the calendar year if the opportunity arises … then that’s an opportunity we will look at. 

“It’s one that I’m looking to pursue.”

Mr Gutwein noted federal funding was promised last year to establish customs operations at Hobart Airport. 

“The one thing that we can’t do is have a situation where the virus moves between the two countries,” he said. 

Direct flights last operated between New Zealand and Tasmania in the 1990s. 

The state has now gone four days without recording a new coronavirus case. Some 165 of 221 people confirmed to have the virus have now recovered while another 43 are still active. 

Almost 550 people were tested on Monday. 

Mr Gutwein warned against complacency, ahead of the likely unveiling on Friday of a state ‘road map’ out of social distancing and restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.

“What we cannot do is risk the opportunity of a second wave,” he said. 

“We’ve seen that occur in other countries and it has been devastating.”

Tasmania has recorded 13 virus-related deaths. Twelve were in the northwest where an outbreak shut two hospitals and caused the quarantine of 1200 healthcare workers last month. 

Latest news

politics

One third of food, accommodation jobs lost

A third of food and accommodation workers are out of work, while the treasurer says coronavirus restrictions are wiping $4 billion off the economy each week.

politics

Australia-New Zealand bubble hopes growing

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a trans-Tasman travel bubble will only be created when there is confidence about coronavirus safety.

virus diseases

Tasmania investigates direct NZ flights

Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein has raised the prospect of direct flights between the state and New Zealand as part of a proposed trans-Tasman "travel bubble".

virus diseases

COVID-19 cluster at Vic meat plant grows

Almost a dozen new coronavirus cases have been recorded at a Victorian meat processing facility, as the state government has announced more tax relief.

virus diseases

Three new Newmarch staff virus-positive

The Special Commission of Inquiry into the Ruby Princess has resumed while an additional three Newmarch House staff members have caught the coronavirus.

news

politics

One third of food, accommodation jobs lost

A third of food and accommodation workers are out of work, while the treasurer says coronavirus restrictions are wiping $4 billion off the economy each week.

sport

Australian rules football

Buckley wants gradual AFL training return

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says players will need at least three weeks training at full intensity before the AFL season returns.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.