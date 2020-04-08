Cruise passenger third Tassie virus death

Another elderly Tasmanian passenger from the ill-fated Ruby Princess has died, with all three of the state’s coronavirus deaths tied to the cruise ship.

The man, aged in his 80s, died on Tuesday at the North West Regional Hospital where an outbreak of the virus is being investigated by authorities.

An elderly man and woman, both previously passengers on the Ruby Princess, died from the virus in Tasmania late last month.

The vessel, which docked in Sydney on March 19, has been linked to hundreds of virus cases across the country and is now the subject of a police probe.

Nationally, 46 people have died from COVID-19.

Six staff at the NWRH in Burnie have tested positive to the virus, plus an inpatient, in what the state government has declared is an outbreak.

Health authorities are working to identify and get in touch with any close contacts of those who have the virus.

An aged care resident at Somerset, who isn’t showing any symptoms, is in isolation after coming into contact with an infected NWRH worker.

Tasmania has further tightened social restrictions, banning visits to all hospitals and aged care homes from midday on Tuesday.

Exemptions exist for the birth of a child, for a parent, carer or guardian of an ill child or dependent person, or for end-of-life support.

Hospital visitors must be in good health and comply with strict screening.

The rules will be in place for two weeks and will be reviewed after that.

Tasmania had recorded 89 virus cases by Tuesday afternoon, with 34 people recovering.

Premier Peter Gutwein warned people not to travel over the Easter break, even to their own holiday homes.

“You can’t go camping, our parks are shut. You can’t stay in your shack,” he said.

“We want to ensure Tasmanians are doing the right thing. If you’re not, do not be surprised if you are stopped by the police and asked what you are doing.”