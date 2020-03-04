Tas parliament pays tribute to miner

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Cameron John Goss died in a collapse at Henty Gold Mine in Queenstown, Tasmania. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Mining and Resources

Tas parliament pays tribute to miner

By AAP

March 4, 2020

2020-03-04 11:56:14

Tasmania’s parliament has paid tribute to a miner and father-of-two killed in an underground earth collapse earlier this year. 

Cameron Goss, 44, was driving a loader at Henty Gold Mine on the state’s west coast in January when it was crushed by rocks. 

His funeral is being held on Tuesday at the nearby town of Queenstown, where he lived. 

“We send condolences to his wife Christine and his children as well as his broader family,” Premier Peter Gutwein told state parliament on the first day of the sitting year.

“Whilst accidents like this test the fabric of communities like the west coast, we all stand with them at times like these.”

It took several weeks and a complex mission to recover Mr Goss’s body from the mine, which has resumed partial operations.

“Cameron’s sudden death was a shock to all of us but I can only imagine what that day must have been like for his family,” Labor opposition leader Rebecca White said.

“When the news broke about the tragedy there was a collective pause across the state. 

“The death of Cameron was a terrible and heartbreaking tragedy. We pay our deepest respects to him.”

Mr Goss’s family posted a death notice in the The Advocate newspaper after his body was found.

“Somewhere in my dreams tonight, I’ll see you standing there. You look at me with a smile. Life isn’t always fair,” Christine wrote. 

Queenstown was shaken six years ago when three workers died in two separate incidents at the Mt Lyell copper mine.

Latest sport

cricket

ICC deny call for T20 WC semis reserve day

The ICC won't install reserve days for the men's and women's Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals, despite the men's 50-over tournament featuring them last year.

sport

Sports try to combat spread of coronavirus

From banning handshakes and selfies to cancelling events, the world of sport is trying to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

cricket

Little rest for Aussies after South Africa

It has been almost two months since Australia's leading men's cricketers, currently on tour in South Africa, played an international fixture at home.

cricket

Carey inspired by triple-threat de Kock

Australia's glovesman Alex Carey has taken plenty of inspiration from watching South African captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock in action.

cricket

Aussies keep hurt Perry close for T20 semi

Australia will keep star allrounder Ellyse Perry in the squad as a mentor after she was ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup finals with a hamstring injury.

news

communicable diseases

Panic over toilet paper not best response

The government has flagged bold new measures to slow the spread of coronavirus after Australia recorded its first two cases of person-to-person transmission.

sport

cricket

ICC deny call for T20 WC semis reserve day

The ICC won't install reserve days for the men's and women's Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals, despite the men's 50-over tournament featuring them last year.

world

election

Joe Biden wins Alabama Democratic primary

Joe Biden, who is chasing rival Bernie Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination, has won primaries in Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia.