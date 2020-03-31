Tasmania records first coronavirus death

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has pledged to strictly enforce new social gathering orders. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tasmania records first coronavirus death

By Ethan James

March 31, 2020

2020-03-31 20:45:22

An elderly woman has become Tasmania’s first coronavirus death, as people are warned they could be arrested for disobeying national social gathering orders.

The woman aged in her 80s died on Monday morning in the North West Regional Hospital in Burnie.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends,” Premier Peter Gutwein said.

“They’re being provided the support and care they need at this time.”

Public Health Director Mark Veitch said the woman had been unwell for some days, but wouldn’t provide other details due to privacy concerns. 

The state’s tally of confirmed cases grew to 69 on Monday after three women tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Veitch said one of the women is a close contact of a known case, another was a recently arrived traveller from overseas while the third recently travelled aboard a cruise ship.

Australia’s COVID-19 death tally rose to 18 on Monday following the deaths of the Tasmanian woman and an ACT woman also aged in her 80s. 

Tasmania will strictly enforce a national ban on social gatherings of more than two people, which comes into force from midnight on Monday.  

People have been ordered to stay home unless they’re going to work or school, getting essential or medical supplies, providing compassionate care, or exercising.

Mr Gutwein said anyone who doesn’t follow the order will be committing an offence and could be arrested and charged.

He urged people to take responsibility for their movements.

“There will be more deaths if this gets away from us. There will be more families burying loved ones,” he warned. 

The order will be in place for four weeks after which it will be reviewed.

On-the-spot fines of $750 to $1000 are being considered for those who break the ban on gatherings of more than two people. 

Investigations are ongoing into two cases of potential community transmission at Devonport in the state’s north. 

Mr Veitch said 22 people linked to the two cases, neither of whom recently travelled overseas or on a cruise ship, are in quarantine. 

Mr Gutwein urged people with holiday homes to stay in one residence and not move around the state.

Ten people have been issued on-the-spot fines for camping in banned areas.

Latest sport

rugby union

Players wait, Rugby Aust cut 75% of staff

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its staff for the next three months as it braces for a potential $120 million hit due to the coronavirus.

rugby league

NRL players could apply for govt handouts

The NRL's minimum-wage players will be eligible for the government's JobKeeper funding should the rest of the season be wiped out by the coronavirus.

rugby league

NRLW on agenda after Jillaroo speaks out

The RLPA has found funds to subsidise the Australian Jillaroos marquee player payments, while the NRL has put the NRLW back on the table for 2020.

soccer

FFA's unity call as A-League finances bite

The FFA has made an urgent plea for unity within the game after the players' union confirmed a second A-League club had stood its players down.

Australian rules football

Blues guru calls on AFL to bring back subs

Carlton director of high performance Andrew Russell says AFL clubs will need to have access to substitute players during games to manage the extra workload.

news

virus diseases

Four Victorian babies diagnosed with virus

Four babies are among Victoria's latest coronavirus cases, with authorities investigating how they became infected but say they aren't part of a cluster.

sport

rugby union

Players wait, Rugby Aust cut 75% of staff

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its staff for the next three months as it braces for a potential $120 million hit due to the coronavirus.

world

virus diseases

'Stabilising' virus hope for Italy, Spain

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy and Spain might be stabilising, WHO says, as New York reels from a "staggering" number of deaths.