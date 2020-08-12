Tasmania records fresh COVID-19 case

Tasmania has recorded its first virus case in 20 days, a man in his 60s who returned from Melbourne after medical treatment.

The man is in the North West Regional Hospital where he had been transferred before testing positive, the state’s public health department said on Tuesday.

He is the only active coronavirus case in Tasmania and just the second on the island in about three months.

The hospital in Burnie was the site of a deadly COVID-19 outbreak which forced the facility to close and hundreds of workers and their families into quarantine.

The case brings Tasmania’s overall virus case tally to 228. Thirteen people have died from COVID-19, including 12 in the northwest.

Public Health Director Mark Veitch says the man is receiving treatment under appropriate infection control protocols.

He first tested negative but then returned a positive result from a subsequent test. It is not known when the man returned to Tasmania.

The state’s last COVID-19 case was in July when a woman who returned to Hobart from Victoria tested positive while in hotel quarantine.

Before her diagnosis, Tasmania had not seen a new case in 65 days.