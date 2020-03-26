Tasmania shuts small airstrips to flights

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Peter Gutwein says Tasmania is in a unique position to go hard in the fight to curb the coronavirus. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tasmania shuts small airstrips to flights

By Ethan James

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 18:47:48

Tasmania has closed private airstrips to interstate flights as the island state ramps up enforcement of coronavirus self-isolation restrictions.

Premier Peter Gutwein has implored those entering the state to obey the mandatory 14-day self-isolation period or face tough penalties, including fines of up to $16,800.

“Tasmanians have parents and grandparents that went to war, put their lives at risk,” he said.

“I’m asking people to sit on the couch and watch Netflix. Surely that message can get through.”

Six new cases, in people aged from their 20s to 70s, were confirmed on Wednesday night, bringing the state’s total to 42. 

Three of the cases recently travelled from overseas, two were on cruise ships and one is a close contact of a previously confirmed case. 

There remains no evidence of community transmission. 

Mr Gutwein conceded community transmission was expected at some stage but said Tasmania was in a unique position compared with mainland states. 

“We have one opportunity to go hard. We need to get on top of this thing,” he said. 

Police will randomly check on people self-isolating, have a greater presence at ports and airports, and increase efforts to track travellers.

Those coming into the state without a place to stay will be charged a fee to self-isolate in government-provided accommodation.

Non-essential travellers are being asked to stay away, and private airstrips are now off limits to interstate flights. 

Meanwhile, authorities are looking into reports a small amount of personal protective equipment has been stolen from the state’s hospitals. 

“This is absolutely unacceptable,” Health Minister Sarah Courtney said.

“If we hear or find any cases of these, we will ensure the full force of the law is brought upon these people.”

Schools in the state will end term one four days earlier so teachers can prepare for greater online learning. Mr Gutwein says schools will reopen for term two after the Easter break.

The Spirit of Tasmania Bass Strait ferry service has banned people with a caravan, campervan or motorhome from entering the state, but locals are exempt.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

tennis

Wimbledon set to meet on 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

sport

No deals yet on NRL, AFL pay cuts

The NRL and AFL are yet to settle on a figure for player pay cuts in the wake of the halts to their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer Olympics

Oly delay causes selection drama for some

While some Tokyo Olympic athletes are locked in for 2021, others are waiting to hear if and how their qualification for the Games will change after the delay.

tennis

Tennis fears after player gets coronavirus

Ex-world No.1 and Australian Open champion Lindsay Davenport fears 'horror stories' ahead after the emergence of the first coronavirus victim in the sport.

news

health

NSW could move to lockdown, premier says

The NSW premier says she's ready to move ahead of the Commonwealth towards lockdown-style measures to fight COVID-19 if numbers don't improve in coming days.

sport

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

world

politics

US Senate passes $US2 trillion relief bill

A $US2 trillion stimulus package to help workers and industries impacted by the coronavirus outbreak has been passed unanimously by the US Senate.