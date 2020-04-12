Discover Australian Associated Press

Two hospitals in northwest Tasmania will be shut down for deep cleaning, after a virus cluster. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

health

Tasmania shuts hospitals in virus outbreak

By Ethan James

April 12, 2020

2020-04-12 18:12:53

Tasmania will close and deep clean two hospitals at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak in the state’s northwest. 

The North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital in Burnie will shut from 7am on Monday with patients to be transferred elsewhere. 

All hospital staff and their households, more than 1000 people in total, will be forced into quarantine for two weeks. 

“I am sorry we need to do this but at the end of the day we need to get on top of this,” Premier Peter Gutwein told reporters on Sunday. 

“We need to ensure that we can crush this virus at its source, and with this outbreak we need to take these steps.” 

Cases linked to the hospitals have spiked in recent days and totalled 49 on Sunday afternoon, with 35 health workers among them. 

A total of 61 cases have been recorded in the northwest, with the overall state figure at 133.

The majority of patients will be transferred to the Mersey Community Hospital at nearby Devonport, which has been provided with additional personal protective equipment. 

Specialist teams will then conduct a “deep clean” of the two closed hospitals.

The state government is aiming to reopen the hospitals after two weeks but it is hoped emergency department and maternity, cancer and ICU services will return after 72 hours.

Further restrictions have been placed on retailers in the northwest to mitigate the outbreak. 

From midnight on Sunday all shops not providing essential services or goods will be closed, including giants K-Mart, Target and Harvey Norman, Mr Gutwein said. 

Exemptions include pharmacies, supermarkets, service stations, newsagents, banks, vets and takeaway food. 

Police will continue to strictly enforce stay-at-home rules and pay special attention to northwest communities, Mr Gutwein said. 

“At the moment we are in front of the curve but if this gets away from us, then we are in real difficulty,” he added.

Tasmania recorded its fifth virus death on Sunday, an elderly woman at the North West Regional Hospital.

