People on the Magnifica were told they couldn't return to the ship if they disembarked in Hobart. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Tasmania suspends cruise ship visits

By Melissa Iaria

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 13:24:40

Tasmania has suspended all cruise ship visits to its ports after the island state recorded its sixth coronavirus case.

Premier Peter Gutwein said he will direct Tasports to suspend all cruise ship visits until June 30, as a precautionary measure.

Mr Gutwein said while the risk to the public of coronavirus remains low, the government wants to keep people safe.

“This is not a decision I make lightly, and one which has been done in careful consultation with senior members of our State Emergency Management Committee, Tasports and the tourism industry,” he said.

“While I know this places challenges on our tourism industry and visitor economy, I strongly believe we must act to make the decisions that best protect Tasmanians and help to manage COVID-19 risks to our state.”

A domestic cruise ship, carrying 43 mainly local passengers and which has been in Tasmanian waters since December 31, will make a final call to Hobart port on Sunday afternoon.

No passengers will disembark and it will depart later in the day. 

Twelve cruise ship visits are scheduled during the period to June 30, including five to Hobart, five to Burnie and two to Port Arthur.

Mr Gutwein said the cruise industry has been notified of its decision to suspend these port stops.

“We are in uncharted territory, and these are uncertain times, which is why we must act based on advice using the levers available to us to protect Tasmanians,” he said.

“I want to reassure Tasmanians that we will do all we can to maintain a level of economic stimulus and support business and Tasmanians. Yet, like the rest of the country and other nations, we will not be without impact.”

The government will this week unveil a response package, following last week’s federal stimulus support for business.

Tasmania confirmed its sixth coronavirus case after a woman in her 60s tested positive.

She was identified as a close contact during the public health investigation of a previous Tasmanian case, who had recently travelled overseas, acting director of public health Scott McKeown said on Sunday.

The woman and all the other five cases in Tasmania are in a stable condition and remain in isolation receiving medical care.

The state’s Public Health Services has identified and contacted the woman’s close contacts. These people will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days and receive daily follow up from PHS staff.

About 1400 passengers and staff abroad the Magnifica, which arrived in Hobart on Saturday, were told they could not return to the ship if they disembark, an MSC Cruises spokeswoman has told The Mercury.

No one on the ship has the illness but the captain made the call as a precaution to protect passengers’ health.

P&O Cruises Australia on Saturday announced a 30-day pause in cruise operations to the impact of coronavirus.

