Tasmania tightens border to slow virus

Almost everyone entering Tasmania will be forced into quarantine for two weeks under coronavirus border control measures dubbed the toughest in Australia.

Premier Peter Gutwein announced the strict response on Thursday and also declared a state of emergency in the Apple Isle.

Only essential visitors such as healthcare workers, emergency workers, defence personnel, air and ship crew, specialists and freight personnel will be exempt.

The measures begin from midnight on Friday and will be in place indefinitely.

“We are going to introduce the toughest border measures in the country,” Mr Gutwein told reporters.

“We know that for some it will create disruption, but our aim is to ensure that we protect the health, wellbeing and safety of Tasmanians.”

People who breach quarantine requirements could be fined up to $16,800 or jailed for six months.

There will be exemptions on compassionate grounds, such as those who have travelled to the mainland for medical treatment.

The unprecedented move is supported by state Labor and the Greens, plus independent federal senator Jacqui Lambie.

The state’s peak business and tourism bodies also back the quarantine measures, despite the cancellation of midwinter festival Dark Mofo and closure of MONA and the Salamanca Market already damaging the visitor economy.

The quarantine measures apply to Tasmanians returning home, while everyone arriving in the state is being asked to fill out a card with their contact details.

The state government revealed it is in talks with hotels to use empty rooms to house coronavirus patients.

“Obviously there are a lot of vacant hotel rooms at the moment,” Mr Gutwein said.

“We are engaged with the hotel section to ensure that we have adequate accommodation should we require it.”

Tasmania has recorded 10 virus cases, but none have been transmitted locally.

The latest were two men and a woman, all aged in their 40s, who tested positive on Wednesday after arriving from overseas.

The woman had been in the UK, while the men visited several European countries.

The trio all self-isolated and pose “virtually no risk” to the community, state Public Health Director Mark Veitch said.

Police Commissioner Darren Hine will take on the role of state controller following the state of emergency declaration.

Meanwhile, two major international Antarctic scientific meetings due to be held in Hobart mid-year have been called off.