Tasmania tightens border to slow virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Premier of Tasmania Peter Gutwein has announced strict border controls amid coronavirus. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tasmania tightens border to slow virus

By Ethan James

March 20, 2020

2020-03-20 15:53:41

Almost everyone entering Tasmania will be forced into quarantine for two weeks under coronavirus border control measures dubbed the toughest in Australia. 

Premier Peter Gutwein announced the strict response on Thursday and also declared a state of emergency in the Apple Isle. 

Only essential visitors such as healthcare workers, emergency workers, defence personnel, air and ship crew, specialists and freight personnel will be exempt. 

The measures begin from midnight on Friday and will be in place indefinitely. 

“We are going to introduce the toughest border measures in the country,” Mr Gutwein told reporters. 

“We know that for some it will create disruption, but our aim is to ensure that we protect the health, wellbeing and safety of Tasmanians.”

People who breach quarantine requirements could be fined up to $16,800 or jailed for six months.

There will be exemptions on compassionate grounds, such as those who have travelled to the mainland for medical treatment.  

The unprecedented move is supported by state Labor and the Greens, plus independent federal senator Jacqui Lambie. 

The state’s peak business and tourism bodies also back the quarantine measures, despite the cancellation of midwinter festival Dark Mofo and closure of MONA and the Salamanca Market already damaging the visitor economy. 

The quarantine measures apply to Tasmanians returning home, while everyone arriving in the state is being asked to fill out a card with their contact details. 

The state government revealed it is in talks with hotels to use empty rooms to house coronavirus patients.

“Obviously there are a lot of vacant hotel rooms at the moment,” Mr Gutwein said. 

“We are engaged with the hotel section to ensure that we have adequate accommodation should we require it.”

Tasmania has recorded 10 virus cases, but none have been transmitted locally.

The latest were two men and a woman, all aged in their 40s, who tested positive on Wednesday after arriving from overseas.

The woman had been in the UK, while the men visited several European countries.

The trio all self-isolated and pose “virtually no risk” to the community, state Public Health Director Mark Veitch said. 

Police Commissioner Darren Hine will take on the role of state controller following the state of emergency declaration.

Meanwhile, two major international Antarctic scientific meetings due to be held in Hobart mid-year have been called off.

Latest sport

Summer Olympics

Olympics won't be fair play: Aust swimmers

Swimming Australia believes the Tokyo Olympics loom as a compromised competition because of the coronavirus pandemic.

basketball

Kings' Bogut delivers rocket to NBL admin

Kings star Andrew Bogut has slammed the NBL's handling of their grand-final series, which was cancelled and awarded to Perth Wildcats with two games to play.

Australian rules football

AFL closes for 30 days if player has virus

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the competition would shut down for 30 days if a player tested positive to coronavirus.

rugby league

Warriors commit to seeing out NRL season

The Warriors players have decided to commit to staying in Australia and playing in the NRL for as long as the competition remains running.

Australian rules football

Tigers hold off dogged Blues at quiet MCG

Richmond have opened the AFL season with 24-point win over Carlton at a deserted MCG.

news

politics

Extra cash to aged care to cope with virus

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced $444.6 million in extra funding for aged care services to keep them running during the coronavirus outbreak.

sport

Summer Olympics

Olympics won't be fair play: Aust swimmers

Swimming Australia believes the Tokyo Olympics loom as a compromised competition because of the coronavirus pandemic.

world

virus diseases

Normal rules no longer apply: UN chief

"We are in an unprecedented situation and the normal rules no longer apply," UN chief Antonio Guterres says as the world grapples with the spread of COVID-19.