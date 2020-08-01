Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein urged people to do the right thing when filling out border documents. Image by Rob Blakers/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tasmania adds Qld hotspots to banned list

By Ethan James

August 1, 2020

2020-08-01 18:06:10

Tasmania is banning travellers from coronavirus “hotspots” in Queensland, including venues frequented by several women who allegedly returned to the state illegally.

It was announced on Friday the hotspots would be added to a banned list which already includes all of Victoria and virus-hit regions of NSW. 

People from those areas are only allowed in under exceptional circumstances. 

Premier Peter Gutwein implored people to do the right thing when filling out border documents. 

“If you don’t tell the truth, we will catch you and we will throw the book at you,” he told reporters. 

Two cases of community transmission have been linked to the women, who have been charged with providing false or misleading documents.

Public Health Director Mark Veitch confirmed venues they visited would be added to the banned list.

Tasmania has regained its virus-free status after the recovery of a young woman who returned from Victoria and tested positive while in hotel quarantine on July 20.

Mr Gutwein outlined further conditions around the state’s reopening to South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory on August 7. 

Tasmanians heading to South Australia won’t be able to enter the state via Melbourne, with the SA government forcing those arrivals to quarantine.

Some business groups have called for borders to stay closed and internal restrictions to be further eased, considering the island state is virus-free. 

But Dr Veitch said social distancing and gathering rules would stay in place for months regardless of the border situation.

“We can’t expect to go back to freely mixing as if COVID doesn’t exist. At some case a coronavirus case will occur,” he said.

“If you drop a case of coronavirus into a setting where people are crowded and mixing, you have a real risk of an explosive outbreak.

Mr Gutwein said Tasmanians in Victoria should think twice about coming home given the mainland state’s outbreak.

Tasmania remains closed to non-essential travellers from Queensland, NSW and the ACT, with Mr Gutwein to provide an update on August 7.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Collingwood fined for AFL protocol breach

A breach of AFL protocols by Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley and assistant Brenton Sanderson has resulted in the club being whacked with a $50,000 fine.

rugby league

Roosters deny Gold Coast in NRL thriller

The Sydney Roosters have kept their place in the NRL top four with a hard-fought 18-12 win over the Gold Coast at the SCG.

Australian rules football

Lions smash dismal Bombers in AFL clash

Brisbane have kept Essendon to their lowest AFL score this century, with the Lions smashing the Bombers by 63 points at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

rugby league

Sharks bite late to beat Broncos in NRL

A late Cronulla comeback has inflicted more NRL pain on Brisbane with the Sharks securing a 36-26 win at Suncorp Stadium.

Australian rules football

Hawks fight back to beat Carlton in Perth

Carlton led 31-0 after just 16 minutes of Friday's match, but they barely fired a shot after that on the way to a 31-point loss to a resolute Hawthorn.

news

police

Arrest linked to Vic police freeway deaths

A 49-year-old Frankston man has been arrested in relation to the freeway crash in April that killed four Victorian police officers.

sport

Australian rules football

Collingwood fined for AFL protocol breach

A breach of AFL protocols by Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley and assistant Brenton Sanderson has resulted in the club being whacked with a $50,000 fine.

world

economy, business and finance

James Murdoch exits News Corp board

James Murdoch has resigned from the News Corp board of directors because of "disagreements over certain editorial content".