Tasmania plans to reopen borders in July

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has announced the state plans to open its borders in four weeks.  Image by Rob Blakers/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tasmania plans to reopen borders in July

By Ethan James

June 27, 2020

2020-06-27 16:45:55

Tasmania is aiming to reopen its border to mainland Australia on July 24 but the coronavirus situation in other states could derail the plan. 

Premier Peter Gutwein announced on Friday the island intends to ease border restrictions in four weeks, depending on public health advice. 

He said close attention will be given to a recent COVID-19 spike in Victoria. 

“As the circumstances stand, if we were opening up tomorrow, we would not be opening up our borders with Victoria,” he told reporters.

“In term of our broader border position, I don’t care who is calling for it, whether it be a lobby group, whether it be the prime minister.

“If the public health advice is we should maintain restrictions, then we will maintain our restrictions.” 

Mr Gutwein said reopening to select states, cities and even towns would be considered. 

Tasmania has gone 41 days without recording a new COVID-19 case and is free of active cases. 

The island shut its borders on March 20 and has since required all non-essential arrivals to quarantine for a fortnight. 

An app is being developed to replace the current arrival form and better track the movement of visitors, Mr Gutwein said. 

The state’s peak tourism body said the border announcement was the first step in a long rebuild. 

“Tourism business operators will probably have the best night’s sleep they’ve had in months because of this decision,” Tourism Industry Council of Tasmania CEO Luke Martin said. 

“The industry will now be able to plan ahead with confidence.” 

Tasmania shifted to stage three of restrictions at midday on Friday, with up to 500 people allowed at outdoor venues and 250 at indoor ones.

The one person per four square metres rule has been eased to two metres.

Community sport and contact training have the green light while casino and gaming venues, markets and garage sales can resume.

However, a 20-person limit on household visitors remains in place.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Dixon powers Port as Eagles flop again

Charlie Dixon's six goals allowed Port Adelaide to continue their dominant start to the AFL season with a 48-point defeat of the struggling West Coast.

rugby league

Knights cop NRL thrashing as Cowboys rally

Newcastle have copped a wake-up call after a 32-20 NRL thrashing at the hands of the North Queensland in Townsville.

motor racing

McLaughlin wins Supercars' return race

Two-time defending champion Scott McLaughlin has secured his 45th Supercars career victory after holding off a late challenge from Shane van Gisbergen.

Australian rules football

Howe eyes 2020 AFL return from knee injury

Collingwood defender Jeremy Howe won't rule out an AFL return this season despite scans revealing significant damage to his right knee.

rugby league

Bankwest Stadium turf cleared by NRL

The NRL has inspected the Bankwest Stadium turf and has cleared it to host Parramatta's home clash with Canberra on Saturday night.

news

health

Victoria records 41 new coronavirus cases

Victoria has 41 new COVID-19 cases, as residents in hot spots are urged to get tested and authorities seek advice on mandatory testing for returned travellers.

sport

Australian rules football

Dixon powers Port as Eagles flop again

Charlie Dixon's six goals allowed Port Adelaide to continue their dominant start to the AFL season with a 48-point defeat of the struggling West Coast.

world

virus diseases

WHO 'needs $US31.3bn' to fight COVID-19

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections per day has surged to a new high of 40,000 in the United States while India also registered a new record.