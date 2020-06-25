Tas to ease a host of virus restrictions

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein is urging people to use common sense as restrictions ease. Image by Rob Blakers/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tas to ease a host of virus restrictions

By Ethan James

June 25, 2020

2020-06-25 18:19:13

Tasmania will ease a host of coronavirus restrictions from midday on Friday, when up to 500 people will be allowed at outdoor venues. 

The shift to stage three restrictions will also permit up to 250 people at indoor venues, provided spacing requirements are followed. 

However, a cap of 20 household visitors will remain, with Premier Peter Gutwein using a recent COVID-19 spike in Victoria as a cautionary tale. 

“It’s obviously been challenging for Victoria and it’s one matter that we would ask people to be sensible with and use their common sense,” he told reporters on Wednesday. 

The one person per four square metre rule will be eased to two metres on Friday.

Community sport and contact training have been given the green light, while casino and gaming venues, markets and garage sales can resume. 

Tasmania has gone 39 days without a recording a COVID-19 case and there are no active cases in the state. 

The move to stage three is about three weeks ahead of schedule. 

The state government has announced a previously promised independent review into the state’s deadly northwest outbreak will begin next month and deliver findings by the end of October. 

The cluster, responsible for more than 150 cases, shut Burnie’s two hospitals and forced hundreds of staff into quarantine in April. 

An announcement on when the island’s border will reopen will be made by the state government on Friday.

“We cannot stay locked up forever and we have to find a path forward but one that people feel safe with,” Mr Gutwein said. 

“We will see positive cases in Tasmania, whether we open our borders or not.

“We’re in a very good position should the virus bubble up somewhere, to get on top of it and shut it down.”

While many venues have reopened in some capacity, Museum of Old and New Art owner David Walsh has revealed the popular gallery will not open its doors until at least October.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL football legend Kennedy dies at age 91

Hawthorn father figure John Kennedy Snr passed away peacefully on Thursday morning at the age of 91.

rugby union

Rebels brace for two-week Super hub

Melbourne Rebels chief executive Baden Stephenson has hosed down talk of a Super Rugby boycott from his players ahead of at least two weeks on the road.

soccer

WWC 2023 hosting race going down to wire

Australia and New Zealand's joint Women's World Cup bid team are pulling out all the stops ahead of the FIFA Council's decision on the 2023 tournament host.

Australian rules football

Interrupted prep no excuse for Demons

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says his side is well prepared for Sunday's meeting with Geelong despite last week's game against Essendon being postponed.

Australian rules football

Lumumba insulted by Magpies' investigation

Heritier Lumumba says he's insulted that Collingwood are investigating his accusations of racism at the AFL club.

news

crime, law and justice

Judge considers Claremont murders verdict

The Claremont serial killings trial has finally finished hearing all of the closing submissions, leaving the judge to consider his verdict.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL football legend Kennedy dies at age 91

Hawthorn father figure John Kennedy Snr passed away peacefully on Thursday morning at the age of 91.

world

virus diseases

Masks, restrictions, tests as virus surges

Coronavirus cases have risen to dire new levels in parts of the US and around the world, rattling markets and prompting governments to increase precautions.