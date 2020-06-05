Discover Australian Associated Press

Premier Peter Gutwein has outlined a two-year infrastructure spend to stimulate Tasmania's economy Image by Rob Blakers/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Housing headlines Tas construction blitz

By Ethan James

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 15:53:48

Tasmania is planning to build thousands of new houses as part of a construction blitz designed to stimulate the island’s economy amid the coronavirus 

The state government says the package unveiled on Thursday will generate $3.1 billion worth of infrastructure over the next two years, including more than 2300 homes.

An existing $20,000 grant for first homebuyers has been opened to any owner or occupier who signs a contract this year to build a new house. 

The money is on top of a freshly announced federal scheme that provides $25,000 to eligible homebuilders or for substantial house renovations.

“There will be, for those who qualify, $45,000 available if you’re going to build a home in Tasmania,” Premier Peter Gutwein said.

“There has never been a better time to build a house in Tasmania, ever.”

Further details on eligibility criteria will be available next week.

About $100 million is going towards 1000 new social houses, plus $24 million for 220 additional affordable dwellings. 

Mr Gutwein said the overall package, which is on top of an existing $1.8 billion infrastructure plan and includes private investment, will support 15,000 jobs. 

It includes $40 million for road upgrades next financial year and $10 million for improvements to regional health centres and ambulance facilities. 

The government is also bringing forward $7 million for child and family learning centres.

Tasmania has gone 19 days without recording a new COVID-19 case, as the state prepares to shift to stage two of restrictions on Friday afternoon.

Police will keep a close eye on pubs, which will be allowed to serve drinks, and the state’s roads, with visits to holiday homes and camping sites permitted. 

“We want people to enjoy themselves … but we all need to do so safely,” Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Higgins said.

The road to the pinnacle of Hobart’s kunanyi/Mount Wellington will reopen from 8.30am on Saturday. 

Tasmania has just three active virus cases, two of whom are in hospital, while 210 of a recorded 226 cases have recovered.

More than 800 people were tested for the virus on Wednesday.

“That’s a good indication there is very little, if any, coronavirus circulating in the community,” Director of Public Health Mark Veitch said.

