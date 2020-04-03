Discover Australian Associated Press

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has shut down horse and greyhound racing amid tighter restrictions. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tasmania bans racing, sex work amid virus

By Ethan James

April 3, 2020

2020-04-03 19:37:38

Tasmania has become the first jurisdiction in the country to ban horse and greyhound racing among tighter measures to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

Sex work, garage sales and food vans at markets are also not allowed while the weekend start of the recreational scallop season has been postponed. 

Race meetings are suspended from Thursday for at least four weeks, with TAB and UBet outlets to close across the state from 6pm on Friday. 

Premier Peter Gutwein says the ban is to ensure people don’t travel unnecessarily. 

“Race meetings draw people from all over the state, many of them that live in regional and rural Tasmania,” he said.

“What we don’t want to do is to increase the risk to those rural and regional communities.”

A state government support package for the industry, which injects $103 million a year into the local economy, is expected to be announced in coming days. 

The decision wasn’t taken lightly, Racing Minister Jane Howlett said.

“However, the health and safety of all Tasmanians must come first, and the public health advice I have received indicates today’s decision is a necessary one.”

Tasracing boss Paul Erikson said animal welfare would be a key issue for the industry to manage. 

“These racing animals are high-performance athletes and their care, exercising and maintenance is a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week task,” he said.

“Stopping racing does not stop this need. Lower exercise regimes which this shutdown will enforce could contribute to other issues upon our return.”

Virus cases in the state rose by two on Thursday night to reach 74, after two elderly people died earlier this week. 

One of the new cases was employed by a tour company that recently hosted two interstate tourists who found out they had the virus after returning home. 

While infected, the pair took an organised tour from March 12-23 and visited a string of popular attractions including MONA, Port Arthur and the Cradle Mountain Visitor Centre.

Anyone who develops virus symptoms after being at those locations has been urged to visit their GP or contact the public health hotline. 

Police, meanwhile, charged a second person with breaching a Public Health Order for not having a reasonable excuse for being away from home. 

The 23-year-old woman is facing several charges after a car was allegedly broken into in Launceston on Wednesday night. 

For at least a month, people are required to stay at home unless they are shopping for essential items, exercising, going to a medical appointment or providing care.

