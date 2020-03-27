Tourists told to leave Tasmania amid virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Premier Peter Gutwein has more than doubled Tasmana's coronavirus stimulus package to $1 billion. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tourists told to leave Tasmania amid virus

By Ethan James

March 27, 2020

2020-03-27 20:17:29

Tourists in Tasmania have been bluntly ordered to go home, with travellers told to leave all accommodation and return interstate.

Premier Peter Gutwein delivered the message to non-Tasmanians on Thursday, while announcing extra coronavirus stimulus measures totalling $1 billion.

“I’m sorry to say that, but go home,” he said on Thursday. 

“Unfortunately there will be some dislocation for people but I make no apologies for working hard to keep Tasmanians safe.” 

People staying in hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts and boarding houses must leave their accommodation by 11.59pm on Sunday.

Mr Gutwein also implored non-essential visitors to stay away, noting a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone not considered an essential traveller.

“We’re built on tourism so it hurts me to say that but do not come and put Tasmanians at risk,” he said.

“We’re an island and we are unique in that regard. We have used our island state as an advantage.”

Those with campervans and at campsites have been given until Wednesday to leave, with extra Spirit of Tasmania services put on next week to deal with increased demand. 

The strict directive came on the same day Tasmania more than doubled its economic stimulus package after an initial $420 million last week.

Public school levies will be waived or refunded, water prices frozen and electricity prices capped, while power provider Aurora Energy won’t disconnect any homes or businesses during the state-declared emergency. 

There are a swathe of tax concessions for small business, as well as $50 million extra for interest-free loans. 

“It is unprecedented. Never before has the state had to take steps of this magnitude,” Mr Gutwein said of the second wave of spending.

The state’s parliament passed laws placing a freeze on rental evictions to help those struggling to make ends meet.

Tasmania recorded five new virus cases on Thursday night, taking the state’s total to 47, but there remains no evidence of community transmission. 

Two are children, the others aged in their 30s and 70s. 

All were passengers aboard the Ovation of the Sea cruise ship which docked in Sydney last week. 

Public Health Director Mark Veitch said 240 people linked to cruise ships are in self-isolation and being monitored.

Another 80 people, who are close contacts of cases, are also in self-isolation.

State parliament sittings have been suspended until August, with MPs to work from their offices or homes. 

All national parks have been closed from Thursday night to discourage unnecessary travel. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL, players agree to pay deal in shutdown

The AFL and the AFL Players Association have agreed to a pay deal that will help the league soften the financial blow of the season shutdown.

rugby league

NRL, players' wage pay deal talks extended

In spite of hopes for an immediate resolution, pay talks between the NRL and its players will continue.

basketball

Sydney to host 2022 basketball World Cup

Opals coach Sandy Brondello hopes the sport seizes its opportunity to promote the side - and women's basketball - after Sydney secured the World Cup for 2022.

rugby league

Sharks to lose funding from major sponsor

Cronulla's major sponsor, Ace Gutters, will stop financial instalments to the club due to the enforced suspension of the NRL season.

soccer

FFA stands down 70 per cent of staff

Football Federation Australia has stood 70 per cent of its staff due to the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

news

politics

COVID-19 cruise passengers treated in WA

Most people onboard a cruise ship in Western Australia will be flown to Germany this weekend, while sick passengers will be treated in Perth.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL, players agree to pay deal in shutdown

The AFL and the AFL Players Association have agreed to a pay deal that will help the league soften the financial blow of the season shutdown.

world

politics

Trump says counties may be rated for risk

In another signal Donald Trump wants to unpick social distancing measures aimed at fighting coronavirus, he says US counties may be rated for risk level.