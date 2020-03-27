Tourists told to leave Tasmania amid virus

Tourists in Tasmania have been bluntly ordered to go home, with travellers told to leave all accommodation and return interstate.

Premier Peter Gutwein delivered the message to non-Tasmanians on Thursday, while announcing extra coronavirus stimulus measures totalling $1 billion.

“I’m sorry to say that, but go home,” he said on Thursday.

“Unfortunately there will be some dislocation for people but I make no apologies for working hard to keep Tasmanians safe.”

People staying in hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts and boarding houses must leave their accommodation by 11.59pm on Sunday.

Mr Gutwein also implored non-essential visitors to stay away, noting a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone not considered an essential traveller.

“We’re built on tourism so it hurts me to say that but do not come and put Tasmanians at risk,” he said.

“We’re an island and we are unique in that regard. We have used our island state as an advantage.”

Those with campervans and at campsites have been given until Wednesday to leave, with extra Spirit of Tasmania services put on next week to deal with increased demand.

The strict directive came on the same day Tasmania more than doubled its economic stimulus package after an initial $420 million last week.

Public school levies will be waived or refunded, water prices frozen and electricity prices capped, while power provider Aurora Energy won’t disconnect any homes or businesses during the state-declared emergency.

There are a swathe of tax concessions for small business, as well as $50 million extra for interest-free loans.

“It is unprecedented. Never before has the state had to take steps of this magnitude,” Mr Gutwein said of the second wave of spending.

The state’s parliament passed laws placing a freeze on rental evictions to help those struggling to make ends meet.

Tasmania recorded five new virus cases on Thursday night, taking the state’s total to 47, but there remains no evidence of community transmission.

Two are children, the others aged in their 30s and 70s.

All were passengers aboard the Ovation of the Sea cruise ship which docked in Sydney last week.

Public Health Director Mark Veitch said 240 people linked to cruise ships are in self-isolation and being monitored.

Another 80 people, who are close contacts of cases, are also in self-isolation.

State parliament sittings have been suspended until August, with MPs to work from their offices or homes.

All national parks have been closed from Thursday night to discourage unnecessary travel.