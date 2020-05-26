Tas eyes fast-tracked infrastructure build

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Premier Peter Gutwein says Tasmania's $3.7 billion infrastructure program could be brought forward. Image by Rob Blakers/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tas eyes fast-tracked infrastructure build

By AAP

May 26, 2020

2020-05-26 20:45:21

Tasmania is expected to next week unveil details of a fast-tracked infrastructure program aimed at kickstarting the state’s economy amid COVID-19.

State Treasury is examining the $3.7 billion program, announced last year, to determine which projects can be brought forward. 

“I expect to announce the reprofiled construction and infrastructure program next week,” Premier Peter Gutwein said on Monday. 

“This will be the first major step in our rebuild program.”

Projects include school and government building upgrades, affordable housing and roads. 

An economic and fiscal update released by Treasury this month showed that instead of growing by three per cent, the state’s economy will contract by 1.75 per cent this financial year.

It also forecast an unemployment rate of 12 per cent in June and for the predicted $11 million 2019/20 budget surplus to become a $716 million deficit.

“We have rebuilt our economy once before when we first came to government in 2014,” Mr Gutwein said. 

“We have had the most confident businesses in the nation and the most engaged community, and we will do it again.”

The state has gone 10 days without recording a new coronavirus case, with just 10 of 226 confirmed cases remaining active as of Monday night. 

There are no active cases in the south and north, with all 10 in the northwest.

Restrictions on visits to aged care homes eased on Monday, bringing the state in line with the national standard of two people once a day. 

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL star Xerri facing four-year drug ban

Cronulla NRL centre Bronson Xerri has been provisionally suspended and faces a possible four-year ban after returning a positive test for anabolic steroids.

Summer Olympics

Coronavirus vaccine doubtful for Olympics

The chief medical officer of Australia's Olympic team says there is no guarantee that a coronavirus vaccine will be found before next year's Games.

rugby league

Foran's NRL return for Bulldogs put on ice

Canterbury star Kieran Foran will not face Manly this week after his NRL return from a shoulder injury was put on ice by his specialist.

cricket

Starc praises NSW for pushing back on cuts

Star paceman Mitchell Starc says Cricket NSW deserves praise for pushing back and asking questions in response to Cricket Australia's cost-cutting mission.

rugby league

Medical chief sin bins NRL crowd plan

The Australian Medical Association has launched a stinging attack on the NRL for its hope to have capped crowds back in stadiums from the start of July.

news

virus diseases

Live export ship crew brings virus to WA

A federal government department says it didn't know six crew on board a live export ship had fever before they docked in WA and tested positive to COVID-19.

sport

rugby league

NRL star Xerri facing four-year drug ban

Cronulla NRL centre Bronson Xerri has been provisionally suspended and faces a possible four-year ban after returning a positive test for anabolic steroids.

world

trials

Malka Leifer ruled fit to stand trial

An Israeli court has ruled alleged child sex offender Malka Leifer is mentally fit to face an extradition trial, opening the way for her return to Australia.