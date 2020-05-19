Discover Australian Associated Press

Premier Peter Gutwein is urging Tasmanians not to let their guard down as virus restrictions ease. Image by Rob Blakers/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Two dead in Tas after being virus positive

By Ethan James

May 19, 2020

2020-05-19 21:48:35

Two people in northwest Tasmania who had tested positive to COVID-19 have died, but authorities have stopped short of labelling the virus as the cause. 

A man and woman, both aged in their 60s, died on Sunday and Monday respectively at the North West Regional Hospital. 

The pair both had serious pre-existing health conditions, Acting Public Health Director Dr Scott McKeown said in a statement on Monday night. 

Both deaths have been referred to the coroner and until more information has been obtained won’t be counted as coronavirus-related deaths.

“I extend my condolences to the families and loved ones of both people,” Dr McKeown said.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Tasmania remains at 13. 

The state recorded no new cases on Monday, leaving the overall tally at 226, as Premier Peter Gutwein held firm on strict border controls. 

The first stage of a three-step plan out of restrictions, which allowed cafes and restaurants to open for up to 10 people, began on Monday. 

Just five new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Tasmania this month but despite the promising trajectory Mr Gutwein says there remains no set date for the lifting of border measures.

He hopes they can be eased “sometime later this year” depending on public health advice.

Tasmania was in mid-March one of the first jurisdictions to virtually shut its borders to prevent the virus spreading. 

All non-essential arrivals are required to quarantine in government-run facilities for two weeks, although returning residents can now isolate in their homes. 

“It’s important when looking at the border that you look over the fence,” Mr Gutwein told ABC radio.

“It’s not so much what’s happening in Tasmania, it’s what’s happening in other states and territories. 

“The last thing Tasmanians would want the government to do would be to open the borders and let the virus back in.” 

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has declared she wants state borders opened as soon as possible while Queensland is likely to stay shut to visitors until September. 

Just 16 virus cases remain active in Tasmania. 

“I’m heartened that we haven’t had many cases recently,” Health Minister Sarah Courtney said. 

“But we still need to remain vigilant and (outbreaks in) the other states show us why we need to.”

