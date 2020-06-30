Tasmania’s Beaconsfield mine set to reopen

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The site of the dramatic Beaconsfield mine rescue in 2006, is set to go back into production. Image by Ian Waldie/AAP PHOTOS

Mining and Resources

Tasmania’s Beaconsfield mine set to reopen

By Ethan James

June 30, 2020

2020-06-30 18:57:06

Tasmania’s Beaconsfield gold mine, the site of a deadly underground collapse and miraculous rescue 14 years ago, will return to operations under a new owner. 

Australian-based company NQ Minerals announced on Monday it had formally acquired the mine in the island state’s north. 

The mine was closed in 2012 due to a low gold price but the company says it plans to reopen as soon as practically possible. 

In 2006, workmates Todd Russell and Brant Webb were trapped by a rockfall which claimed the life of colleague Larry Knight.

The pair were found alive five days after the collapse and were brought to the surface having spent almost two weeks underground in a rescue that captured global attention. 

“The mine has a long and rich history in northern Tasmania, and we understand the importance of this heritage,” NQ Minerals Chairman David Lenigas said in a statement.

“We are looking forward to bringing jobs and economic activity back to Beaconsfield.”

NQ Minerals, which also owns Hellyer Gold Mine on Tasmania’s west coast, says 483,000 ounces of gold are in the lower section of the mine. 

The company announced in February it was buying the mine for $2 million. 

“(This) presents an exciting new future for Beaconsfield and the surrounding region, especially the communities and families that the mine supports,” state Minister for Resources Guy Barnett said. 

Almost two million ounces of gold have been taken from the mine under previous operations from 1887 to 2012.

NQ Minerals plans to develop modern access into the mine and reconnect with existing workings at 430 metres below ground.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Pies face sanctions over AFL virus breach

Two experienced Collingwood players are under investigation for breaches of the AFL's coronavirus protocols.

tennis

Kyrgios brands Boris Becker a 'doughnut'

Nick Kyrgios's public condemning of Alexander Zverev's partying while pledging to self-isolate has not gone down well with German tennis great Boris Becker.

rugby league

Stuart dirty how Bateman fiasco played out

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart says it's time for the NRL to rein in rogue player managers following John Bateman's decision to leave the Raiders.

Australian rules football

Victorian AFL players face hub dilemma

As Victorian AFL clubs prepare to hit the road for an extended period, Trent Cotchin has conceded some Tigers players could choose not to enter interstate hubs.

cricket

Boards to share COVID calender pain: Finch

Cricket Australia says it will work with Zimbabwe Cricket to reschedule an ODI series that has been postponed because of COVID-19.

news

virus diseases

Victoria virus hot spots put into lockdown

Coronavirus hot spots in Melbourne's inner north and west suburbs will be put into lockdown and international flights will be diverted away from Victoria.

sport

Australian rules football

Pies face sanctions over AFL virus breach

Two experienced Collingwood players are under investigation for breaches of the AFL's coronavirus protocols.

world

laws

China passes national security law for HK

National security legislation for Hong Kong has been passed by China's parliament, prompting criticism from Western governments.