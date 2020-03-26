Tasmania’s school term to end early

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Premier Peter Gutwein says schools will stay open in Tasmania, but this term will end early. Image by Eddie Safarik/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tasmania’s school term to end early

By AAP

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 11:10:09

Tasmania’s school term will end four days early so teachers can prepare online education resources amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Premier Peter Gutwein reiterated on Wednesday that public schools will stay open, but April 6-9 would be made student-free days. 

He said it would enable teachers to finalise the delivery of a home and online model from the beginning of the new term after the holidays.

He added schools will remain open in term two “for students of essential workers and parents who wish their children to attend an education setting”.

“We will support other students in their home, through either online or through other resources,” he told reporters. 

The Australian Education Union wants more urgent action and student-free days to begin from Monday.

“It’s some recognition by Peter Gutwein of teacher health and preparation concerns but it’s not enough soon enough,” state president Helen Richardson said. 

“Premier Gutwein needs to apply the leadership he showed in shutting Tasmania’s borders early to our schools.”

Mr Gutwein has said parents can keep students home from Wednesday, but that they must be accountable for their children’s movements and learning. 

Schools are expected to open after the Easter break on April 27. 

Victoria and the ACT have moved to start their Easter holidays early, with pupil free-days at public schools.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Perception of players is unfair: Scott

AFL legend Leigh Matthews has led a chorus of criticism of current players during the ongoing pay dispute, which Geelong coach Chris Scott says has been unfair.

rugby league

Greenberg fears for leagues-backed clubs

NRL clubs backed by leagues clubs are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic according to Todd Greenberg, with Canberra the latest lay off staff.

tennis

Wimbledon weighing 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

tennis

Tennis fears after player gets coronavirus

Ex-world No.1 and Australian Open champion Lindsay Davenport fears 'horror stories' ahead after the emergence of the first coronavirus victim in the sport.

rugby league

NRL players to discover pay cuts by Friday

The NRL and the players union have begun discussions on how much of an impact the season's suspension will have on salaries, with an outcome expected by Friday.

news

politics

Hairdressing time limit backflip 'bonkers'

The 30-minute time limit on haircuts has been lifted on Thursday morning, while states can now provide exemptions for the 10-person limit for funerals.

sport

Australian rules football

Perception of players is unfair: Scott

AFL legend Leigh Matthews has led a chorus of criticism of current players during the ongoing pay dispute, which Geelong coach Chris Scott says has been unfair.

world

terrorism

Shock, relief, tears after NZ terror plea

Tears of relief are flowing after the Christchurch terrorist changed his plea and admitted killing 51 worshippers in an attack last March.