Only returning residents and essential services personnel are being allowed into Tasmania via ferry. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Tasmania tightens ferry access to island

By Ethan James

March 25, 2020

2020-03-25 19:51:00

Tasmania will turn back non-essential travellers arriving in the state on the Bass Strait ferry to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The strict border measure began on Tuesday, with Premier Peter Gutwein also flagging a tougher lockdown of the island state. 

Only essential visitors, including emergency workers, or Tasmanians returning home will be allowed to use the TT-Line Spirit of Tasmania service.

“If you are travelling to Tasmania and it’s non-essential travel, do not come. Do not get on the TT-Line,” Mr Gutwein said. 

“What we will do is turn you around and ask you to go back.”

Tasmania was the first state or territory in Australia to effectively shut its borders by requiring all visitors to quarantine for 14 days. 

Mr Gutwein said a “hard lockdown” of the state is being considered, where only essential services will remain open.  

“We’re working through those processes,” he said. 

“I want to say very, very clearly to Tasmanians: if the advice is that we should move to more severe measures, then we will move.”

The number of cases in the state jumped by eight to 36 on Tuesday night. 

Seven of those are in southern Tasmania, the eighth in the north. 

Public health services are contacting those people to investigate their movements and identify any close contacts. 

Three people who contracted the virus have recovered while 1139 tests have been conducted to date. 

Tasmania Police is setting up “compliance teams” to make sure businesses told to shut are obeying the nationwide order, Mr Gutwein said.

State Sport and Recreation Minister Jane Howlett is in self-isolation after her chief of staff was in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Ms Howlett had travelled with her staffer to a recent national meeting of sports ministers in Townsville.

She has not been tested for the virus as she does not display any symptoms, Mr Gutwein said. 

Tasmania’s schools, which are remaining open, have recorded a significant drop in attendance – 64 per cent on Monday compared with 88 at the same time last year.

