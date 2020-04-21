Tax cuts, deregulation on road to recovery

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Finance minister Mathias Cormann will set out economic measures to recover from coronavirus. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Tax cuts, deregulation on road to recovery

By Matt Coughlan

April 21, 2020

2020-04-21 08:29:49

The Morrison government has flagged tax cuts and aggressive deregulation as part of a pro-business road to economic recovery.

A focus on stimulating rapid growth on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic is expected to guide October’s federal budget.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said the government wanted to encourage businesses to invest and employ workers when the economy reopens.

“We will be presenting our plan based on lower taxes and aggressive deregulation agenda,” he told ABC Radio National on Tuesday.

Senator Cormann refused to say whether wide-scale company tax cuts, which were shelved under the Turnbull government, would be revived.

“We are committed to lower taxes. We’re always committed to lower taxes,” he said.

“We understand that will help us strengthen the economic recovery on the other side.”

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe is expected to call for more reform when he gives a speech on Tuesday afternoon.

Senator Cormann said the RBA and the government were on the same page in wanting a pro-growth, pro-business recovery strategy.

Latest news

health

NSW students back to school from May 11

School students in NSW will begin a staggered return to the classroom from May 11, leading up to a full-time return to face-to-face learning from term three.

politics

Government refusing to buy stake in Virgin

The Morrison government is resisting pressure to save beleaguered airline Virgin Australia from collapse as the company prepares to go into administration.

politics

Tax cuts, deregulation on road to recovery

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says the October budget will include a package of measures designed to stimulate growth after the coronavirus pandemic.

politics

Restarting elective surgery on the cards

State and federal leaders will meet to discuss the possible easing of a ban on elective surgeries amid COVID-19, with a cautious and safe approach advised.

politics

Restarting elective surgery on the cards

State and federal leaders will meet to discuss the possible easing of a ban on elective surgeries amid COVID-19, with a cautious and safe approach advised.

news

health

NSW students back to school from May 11

School students in NSW will begin a staggered return to the classroom from May 11, leading up to a full-time return to face-to-face learning from term three.

sport

Australian rules football

Western Bulldogs' VC Hunter to step down

Lachie Hunter is reportedly set to step down as Western Bulldogs vice-captain following his alleged drink-driving incident.

world

homicide

At least 18 dead in Canada mass shooting

A gunman disguised as a police officer has killed at least 17 people in the deadliest shooting attack in Canada's history.