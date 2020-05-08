Tax office freezes super scheme over fraud

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The tax office has frozen people's applications for early access to their superannuation. Image by April Fonti/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Tax office freezes super scheme over fraud

By Daniel McCulloch

May 8, 2020

2020-05-08 12:36:32

The tax office has frozen applications for early access to superannuation after identifying instances of identity theft.

More than 1.2 million Australians have applied to withdraw nearly $10 billion from their super accounts during the coronavirus pandemic.

But Australian Federal Police fear up to 150 people have lost $120,000 through fraud.

Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar said claims for early super would be put on hold while the allegations were investigated.

“We will undertake that process just to make sure there is nothing more that the Australian Tax Office could do,” he told Sky News on Friday.

One case under investigation relates to a tax agent whose databases were hacked by cybercriminals.

Personal details of clients were exploited in the attack.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, who is responsible for various policing and intelligence agencies, said there had been no cyber intrusions within superannuation funds or the ATO.

“But we do have an instance where this one tax agent has had his system compromised and the personal details of some of those clients are being used in a fraudulent way,” Mr Dutton said.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said the government was unwise to allow early access to superannuation.

Mr Albanese said it would damage people’s retirement savings, reduce the liquidity of super funds, and distort future market investments.

He said the government had known about the potential for fraud.

“It’s very clear that this suspension is not only necessary, it could have been foreseen and indeed was foreseen by the superannuation industry and by Labor,” Mr Albanese told reporters in Canberra.

Latest news

politics

PM announces three-stage virus exit plan

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a three-step plan to ease restrictions and reopen Australian society and the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

politics

Tax office freezes super scheme over fraud

Claims for early access to superannuation are being frozen while the Australian Federal Police investigates allegations of identity theft.

politics

Coalition 'deserves uppercut': Littleproud

Andrew Constance has been stripped of his role as NSW Leader of the House over the Eden-Monaro debacle, while a coalition leader has criticised his own team.

politics

Leaders plot three-stage plan to reopening

National cabinet is expected to decide on three phases of easing coronavirus restrictions in coming months as Australia charts its course out of the pandemic.

epidemic and plague

NSW wary on restrictions, four new cases

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says life could return to something normal by the end of June after the state recorded four new COVID-19 cases overnight.

news

politics

PM announces three-stage virus exit plan

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a three-step plan to ease restrictions and reopen Australian society and the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

tennis

Pospisil blasts Kyrgios' merger stance

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has copped a barrage from Canadian player Vasek Pospisil for his opposition to a proposed ATP and WTA merger.

world

virus diseases

Splits emerge as countries ease lockdowns

Moves to ease coronavirus lockdowns have produced opposing factions in many countries as opinions diverge on the method of returning to normal.