The tax office is cracking down on people exploiting JobKeeper payments. Image by April Fonti/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tax office targets coronavirus fraudsters

By Daniel McCulloch

June 24, 2020

2020-06-24 14:53:47

Fraudsters taking advantage of coronavirus stimulus measures have been put on notice.

The tax office is cracking down on people exploiting JobKeeper payments, early superannuation release and business cash flow schemes.

Anyone caught breaking the law could face massive fines or jail time.

The ATO has uncovered intelligence about a number of dodgy tactics, including people withdrawing super and redepositing it to receive a tax deduction.

Others are fudging their personal finances to apply for the hardship program.

The ATO is also eyeing off employers manipulating their turnovers to receive JobKeeper wage subsidies, along with businesses pulling shifty tricks to maximise cash flow injections.

Deputy Commissioner Will Day said the ATO generally worked on the assumption people acted honestly, but would conduct checks later.

“If you’ve received a benefit as part of the COVID-19 stimulus measures and we discover you are ineligible, you can expect to hear from us,” he said on Tuesday.

“It is much better to come forward to make a voluntary disclosure than waiting to be audited.”

tennis

Heat on Djokovic after COVID-19 positive

There has been a mountain of criticism levelled against world No.1 Novak Djokovic, who tested positive for coronavirus after staging his own tournament.

Australian rules football

Betts to keep fighting racist behaviour

Carlton's Eddie Betts hurts deeply when he is racially vilified, but is prepared to keep fighting to help other Aboriginal people feel safe as AFL players.

soccer

Aust-NZ confident before FIFA WWC call

The joint Trans-Tasman bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup is favoured to get the nod when the hosting decision by FIFA is made this week.

Australian rules football

Worsfold still in the dark on McKenna

Essendon coach John Worsfold is confident AFL coronavirus testing procedures are working but admits there is still confusion over Conor McKenna's test results.

rugby league

Fuming Bennett blasts NRL rumour mongers

NRL supercoach Wayne Bennett has delivered a stunning outburst after growing tired of speculation that he is leaving South Sydney before his contract expires.

arts, culture and entertainment

Jobs and content to be cut in ABC shake-up

Budget cuts have forced the ABC to undergo major changes, with executives announcing a five-year plan that includes axing up to 250 jobs.

tennis

crime, law and justice

Aussie cash linked to LA Council scandal

A one-time powerful Los Angeles councilman is accused of accepting a lavish trip to Australia and casino chips from a Chinese billionaire developer.