Jacco Verhaeren has quit his role as Australian swimming head coach to return to Europe. Image by AP PHOTO

swimming

Taylor takes over as Aust head swim coach

By Laine Clark

June 3, 2020

2020-06-03 11:41:49

Rohan Taylor will take over as Australia’s swimming head coach for the Tokyo Olympics after Jacco Verhaeren announced he will return home to The Netherlands due to personal reasons.

Verhaeren had been set to cut ties with Swimming Australia after his contract expired following the Tokyo Games.

But after the Olympics were postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus, Verhaeren said he had made the tough decision to depart in September with his family.

Taylor, the former coach of three-time Olympic gold medallist Leisel Jones, takes over the top job after working under Verhaeren in a number of campaigns as the Dolphins team’s coach leader.

Verhaeren, a former Dutch national head coach who inspired the likes of Olympic champions Pieter van den Hoogenband and Inge de Bruijn, revitalised Australian swimming after taking over as Dolphins head coach in 2014.

Given the reins after a disastrous 2012 London Olympic campaign in the pool, he twice steered Australia to the world No.2 ranking behind the United States – at the 2015 and 2019 world titles.

“I tried to look for ways to extend, but you can’t compromise in a high performance environment, nor did I want to compromise my family,” Verhaeren said in a statement.

“I am honoured to have had the opportunity to serve this amazing swim team and nation for almost seven years and I am confident that there are many good people around to ensure the continued success for swimming in this country, and that the team is ready to face any challenge.”

Verhaeren said he would spend his remaining time in Australia supporting Taylor through a “transition phase”.

“I want to congratulate Rohan, who I believe is a great appointment, and wish him and the team all the best for next year and beyond,” Verhaeren said.

Taylor – currently state head coach for Victoria and Tasmania – was confident of leading Australia to success in the Tokyo pool.

“Jacco has laid the groundwork for our Olympic campaign and I have worked closely with him and our Olympic leadership team, so believe I am well placed to see those plans through and lead our team to success in Tokyo next year,” he said.

Swimming Australia president John Bertrand said Verhaeren would leave with their blessing after taking the sport in the country to a “new level”.

“Jacco has left his indelible imprint on high performance swimming in this country,” he said.

“His constant search for new developments and his curiosity has taken our thinking to a new level.”

