Many teachers are blaming technology as a major distraction in the classroom. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

Teachers say students lack empathy, focus

By Sophie Moore

April 17, 2020

2020-04-17 16:51:56

Teachers say children are less focused, empathetic and eager to learn than they were five years ago with many blaming technology as a major distraction in the classroom, a survey has found.

Nearly 2000 primary to Year 12 teachers were quizzed on what – if any – changes they’d noticed among their students in the past few years.

Most teachers said they had observed more children with psychological, social and behavioural issues than ever before while 78 per cent believe kids today also struggle with empathy.

They’re also more distracted and 60 per cent less active than their previous cohorts, teachers reported.

However two thirds also think technology has made learning easier for students with disabilities. And 43 per cent of teachers and principals believe it has improved class-time activities.

The results come as kids across Australia take part in the “biggest education experiment in history,” with thousands of students and beleaguered parents relying on digital media and technology due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Published in the Growing Up Digital report by the Gonski Institute of Education, at the University of NSW, the survey is the first tranche of research into the impact increased use of digital technology has had on children’s health and wellbeing.

Co-author Pasi Sahlberg, professor of Educational Policy and Gonski’s deputy director, said banning devices in schools or homes won’t help students navigate the digital minefield.

“As adults, we have much to learn about their habits, and the benefits and pitfalls of screen-based technologies for them. Growing Up Digital Australia sets out to do just that,” Professor Sahlberg said.

The data will also be crucial to planning education post-COVID-19, the UNSW said.

It already found vast inequalities facing children from lower socio-economic backgrounds who may be priced out of learning – both remotely and in classrooms – as costly technology becomes a more popular tool in schools and homes. 

Gonski has partnered with Harvard Medical School, the University of Alberta and Alberta Teacher’s Association in the research project, which is set to be the world’s largest study of technology and its impact on student’s learning and health.  

Dogs star to face drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is expected to face drink driving and traffic charges over collisions with parked cars in Melbourne.

Virus hubs not remote islands: AFL boss

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan has moved to dispel negative connotations attached to proposed quarantine hubs.

Bulldog Hunter faces drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is set to face drink driving and traffic charges over crashes with parked cars in Melbourne.

World Rugby could help out RA with loan

Rugby Australia could potentially benefit from a World Rugby relief fund set up to provide immediate emergency funding to cash-strapped national unions.

Cricket Aust stands down majority of staff

Cricket Australia has stood down the majority of its staff, becoming the latest sporting body to take unprecedented action amid the current health crisis.

Artania crewman dies from COVID-19 in WA

A 42-year-old Filipino man who worked on the Artania cruise ship has died from coronavirus, taking WA's toll to seven.

Trump's restart plan in hands of states

Donald Trump has released a plan for restarting economic activity in the US, but has left the decision on when to lift pandemic restrictions to states.