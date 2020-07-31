Discover Australian Associated Press

Colombian rider Fernando Gaviria wins the second stage of the Vuelta a Burgos on Wednesday. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Team quits Spanish race over virus scare

By AAP

July 31, 2020

2020-07-31 03:27:16

Three Colombian riders were withdrawn from the Vuelta a Burgos after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Sebastian Molano, Cristian Munoz and Camilo Ardila completed the first stage on Tuesday but are not participating in the second stage which started in Castrojeriz.

“The three Colombian athletes on Saturday had been in recent contact with a person who turned out to be positive for COVID-19 (on Tuesday),” the UAE Team Emirates team said in a statement.

“Following the protocol of the team and the (cycling’s world governing body) UCI, the three riders were isolated, sent home and will all undergo another test. All three riders returned two negative tests in the days prior to the race.”

UAE Team Emirates did not name the person who tested positive.

The team still had reason to cheer though as Fernando Gaviria stepped up inside the final kilometre to overtake Arnaud Demare of Groupama-FDJ and Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Sam Bennett to lead the sprint to the finish line and win the second stage.

Gaviria, who had himself tested positive for COVID-19 at the ill-fated UAE Tour in February, said it was one of the “sweetest tasting victories” this year after the cycling season resumed following a four-month hiatus due to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Team Israel Start-Up Nation withdrew two riders — Alex Dowsett and Itamar Einhorn — before the start of the race due to coronavirus concerns.

